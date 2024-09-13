“Wireless pacemakers are inserted directly into the heart chambers without the need for a surgical wound, as happens when a conventional pacemaker is implanted. It is an important step forward in technology because it offers the patient a much higher safety margin.” This was stated by Claudio Tondo, director of the Arrhythmology department, Monzino Cardiology Center Irccs Milan, at the end of the event organized by Abbott that announced the availability in Italy of Aveir Dr, the world’s first wireless dual-chamber pacemaker system useful in the event of an abnormal or slower-than-normal heart rhythm.