The accident between Perez and Sainz

A strangely linear race – at least by the chaotic standards of the Azerbaijan GP on the Baku track – ended under the Virtual Safety Car. The cause of the neutralisation with just under two laps to go was the disastrous accident between Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainzwhich on the one hand allowed Leclerc to breathe a sigh of relief and keep a second place that was now at risk, and on the other hand rewarded a lucky George Russell with a podium. A contact that is still under investigation by the race stewards for which it is perhaps difficult to find a clear culprit.

Sainz’s opinion

While it is true that Checo had a bit of a margin to his left, it is also true that the two were very close after turn 2 and that the disastrous accident was triggered by an almost imperceptible movement by Carlos during acceleration, perhaps to take advantage of the slipstream of Leclerc who was a few meters ahead. While waiting for the stewards’ decision, the two drivers nevertheless showed up at the interview ring for a quick comment on the incident.I’m not someone who likes to assign blame or make analyses without first going to the commissioners. – Sainz explained to the microphones Sky – but I know this time I didn’t do anything wrong, bad or dangerous”.

Perez explains the contact

The Mexican driver from Red Bull was a bit more talkative on the subject, as the accident meant that what could have been his best result since the fourth place in the Miami GP slipped away: “We came out of Turn 2 with a lot of space between the two cars and I didn’t expect Carlos to come so quickly on the inside. The problem was that he was slower than me and we came into contact quickly, tire to tire. It’s a real shame, because Carlos is the last person I should have had contact with.. And to end the weekend for both of them like this is a disaster.”.