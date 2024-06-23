Perez, lame qualifying

In the last period, in which Red Bull no longer seemed to have that clear advantage over rival teams, the Sergio Perez’s performance level has significantly dropped. Certainly not the best business card for the Mexican, who recently signed a contract renewal with the team. And even in Barcelona, ​​while Verstappen was playing for pole position, Perez only achieved the minimum objective, namely qualifying for Q3.

The experienced Mexican driver finished in eighth positionwhich will result in an eleventh place on the starting grid due to the penalty received in Canada. The gap to Verstappen was 0.658 secondson a track that the fastest Formula 1 cars complete in just 71 seconds.

Perez’s analysis

Sergio Perez’s words at the end of qualifying were quite interesting: “We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Unfortunately I lost too much in my last sector in Q3, we could have been much closer. But I only had one set of new tires and the wind had changed a bit. Overall we were a little too far away this weekendbut I feel like we’ve made good progress.”

Perez then insisted on a problem that emerged in recent weeks, namely the imperfect correlation between the simulator and the track at Red Bull: “In Barcelona we struggled a lot more than we expected. Obviously the correlations are sometimes good, sometimes not. And the problems with the tires were evident and taking a direction over the weekend is difficult.”