Marcelo Gallardothe most successful coach in the history of River Platewas presented this week at a press conference, in the event room of the San Martín grandstand Monumental Stadium. El Muñeco dedicated some heartfelt words to his father, recounted the reasons why he decided to return after a year and a half, and detailed the latest movements in the transfer market and left a forceful phrase about the Libertadores Cup: “We need to regain the spirit of the club and the team.”
Already on his return to the benches in the Argentine Professional League, The Millionaire recorded a 1-1 draw against Hurricanewhere Claudio Echeverri He was in charge of putting the home team ahead, but Rodrigo Echeverria He ruined their party by setting the final score, with which, The Band remained ninth in the table with 15 points to 20 of the Globewho is leading.
We review what is coming to the Milloprecisely because of the continental competition, before Workshops.
City: Cordoba, Argentina
Stadium: Mario Kempes
Date: Wednesday, August 14
Schedule: 21:30 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 20:30 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 19:30 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 18:30 in Mexico, 02:30 in Spain.
Referee: Andres Rojas
This match can be followed on TV from the official channel of Fox Sports, Telefé and DisneyAs for streaming, it can be watched on Fubo TV.
Talleres arrives at this match with an irregular present. The “T”, directed by “Tino” Ribonetto, arrives with the inconvenience that its star player, Ramón Sosa, has left and will not play against River while waiting to be transferred.
River arrives motivated by the presence of Marcelo Gallardo as the brand new coach. Germán Pezzella, who has already played against Huracán, will be there from the start. Fabricio Bustos, another already confirmed reinforcement, can appear in the XI, and is awaiting the arrival of Maxi Meza, who will be provisionally listed. He will not have Miguel Ángel Borja, who was injured and will not be in the starting lineup, at least in the first leg.
WORKSHOPS: Guido Herrera; Gaston Benavidez, Matias Catalan, Lucas Suarez and Blas Riveros; Ulysses Ortegoza, Juan Camilo Portilla and Gustavo Albarracin; Alejandro Martinez, Federico Girotti and Bruno Barticciotto.
RIVER: Franco Armani; Fabricio Bustos or Milton Casco, German Pezzella, Paulo Diaz, Enzo Diaz or Milton Casco; Rodrigo Villagra, Rodrigo Aliendro, Claudio Echeverri or Manu Lanzini, Franco Mastantuono, Pablo Solari; Adam Bareiro.
Talleres and River will draw 1-1 in the first leg in Córdoba.
More news about the Copa Libertadores
#Talleres #River #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply