Opposite returns

Red Bull dominated the 2023 Formula 1 season far and wide, winning 21 out of 22 GPs and triumphing in both the Constructors' and Drivers' World Championships, which ended for the first time in history with a double by the two bearer of the Milton Keynes team. The However, the performance of the two drivers, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, was diametrically opposite.

The Dutchman achieved success in 19 races against only two victories for his teammate. Perez also ended the championship by collecting less than half of the points teammate, a situation that has never occurred before in the history of F1 between the top two in the standings. But, unfortunately for Red Bull's coffers, Checo's 2023 was particularly 'heavy' to bear even on a financial level.

Too much damage

The accidents in which the Mexican was involved during the year, in fact, cost the team managed by Christian Horner over three million euros. Only Logan Sargeant and Carlos Sainzat the 'junkyard' level, they did worse compared to Red Bull's #11. The Ferrari Spaniard, however, has the mitigating circumstance of the damage caused by the manhole in Las Vegas for which he was totally blameless.

The over 3 million dollars in damage caused by Perez stands out even more compared to just 345 thousand euros in damage caused by Verstappen, who also in this particular ranking proved to be the best driver on the grid. Furthermore, considering that the drivers' salaries do not fall within the budget cap, it can be said that Perez cost Red Bull 3 million dollars more than Verstappen, despite collecting less than half the points of him. Not exactly the ideal viaticum in view of the 2024 season, when Checo's contract expires.