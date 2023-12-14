Manchester City is always a club that is talked about in the transfer markets due to the amounts spent to reinforce its squad, it is no coincidence that it has one of the most competitive squads in Europe.
This player would be on the radar of Manchester City, which wants to reinforce the squad after the departure of Riyad Mahrez, who left in the summer market. According to reports in the Daily Star, the English team would be willing to pay up to 55 million euros for the player this January.
According to Mundo Deportivo, there will be a big fight to acquire the services of Florian Wirtz in the next summer market. The player is shining with his own lux in Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen. Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Liverpool are willing to try to acquire his services.
The Girona player, Miguel Gutiérrez is attracting the attention of a large number of clubs such as Arsenal or Real Madrid after the great role he is playing in this Girona. Manchester City has also set its sights on this Girona player since the Catalan club belongs to the City Football Group. Report Relief.
Two European giants, Manchester City and Juventus, are in a battle to acquire the Montenegrin pearl Budúcnost Vasilije Adzic. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus would be better placed to acquire the player but City could get in the way.
Tottenham wants to reinforce its squad in this winter market and continue competing for the top positions in the Premier League. According to reports from England, there are up to five names that are being discussed to try to sign and one of them is Kalvin Phillips, a Manchester City player.
