A Deportivo Pereira effective surprised a Once Caldas deconcentrated at the Palogrande stadium in the city of Manizales. The 'matecaña' won the coffee axis classic 1-2 on matchday 8 of the Colombian League. Dayro Moreno scored for the local team and was just two goals away from equaling Sergio Galván Rey's historical record as top scorer in Colombian Professional Soccer.

It may be of interest to you: These are the conclusions left by the meeting of Dimayor, Federation and Arbitration Commission

In the second minute of play came the first goal of the game, with a speed attack by the visiting team, in which Carlos Darwin Quintero He was the protagonist, distributing the ball and then capturing a rebound to score the 0-1 score.

At minute 7 it was 0-2 with an authentic goal from Andrés Ibargüen, prior assistance of Darwin Quintero, and an acrobatic finish in the albo team's area. Surprise at Palogrande!

The match became even thanks to the push of Once Caldas and the calm of Mateca for the advantage.

In the second part, Eleven did more to shorten distances, but failed repeatedly when making the final decision.

The white man from Manizales always insisted, fought, but did not reach the goal. Only until the 90th minute, when the VAR called the referee Alexander Hinestroza, The illusion arrived: a penalty taken by Dayro Moreno (90+1') and the 2-1 stoppage time.

The forward from Tolima reached 222 goals in the Colombian Professional Soccer and was only two goals away from the record of Sergio Galvan Reywho scored 224 goals in a ten-year career in Colombia.

Despite his goal, Dayro could not avoid the defeat of the Once Caldas, which stayed in ninth position with eight points. For its part, Deportivo Pereira climbed to second place in the League table with 16 points, second to Tolima which has 17 units.

SPORTS