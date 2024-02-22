Friday, February 23, 2024
Ukraine | IS: A 21-year-old Finn crashed in Ukraine

February 22, 2024
Ukraine | IS: A 21-year-old Finn crashed in Ukraine

It is known that this is the third Finn who has died while fighting on the side of Ukraine against Russia.

Voluntary Finnish fighter died in Ukraine on Monday, reported Evening News Friday morning.

The man was 21 years old and from Eastern Finland. He traveled to Ukraine a couple of days after the end of his military service.

He was mortally wounded in an airplane attack near Bahmut. He is reportedly the third Finnish fighter who has fallen while fighting on the Ukrainian side during the war of aggression started by Russia.

Man used the fighting name “Samson” in Ukraine. He served in Bravo Company of the International Legion, where there are other Finns.

Information about the death and the man's background was confirmed to Ilta-Sanom by a volunteer assisting Finnish fighters Raakel Tasanen, who received the information from the fallen Finnish team leader. The victim's next of kin have been informed of the death.

