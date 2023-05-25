Pereira vs. Boca Juniors, LIVE: the game is still even, already in the second half

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Pereira vs. Boca Juniors
Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME
Pereira vs. Boca Juniors
The current Colombian champion is looking for a place in the round of 16 of the tournament.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Deportivo Pereira plays what may be the most important match in its history: receives Boca Juniors at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium, in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. The match is 0-0.
The team led by Alejandro Restrepo, third with four points in the table, would enter the qualifying zone with a victory, thanks to the tie, on Tuesday, between Monagas and Colo Colo (1-1).
For its part, Boca would qualify early for the round of 16 if they win this Wednesday in Pereira.
Follow the game here:
Alignments of Pereira and Boca Juniors
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Pereira #Boca #Juniors #LIVE #game
Leave a Reply