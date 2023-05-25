Pereira vs. Boca Juniors, LIVE: the game is still even, already in the second half

Deportivo Pereira plays what may be the most important match in its history: receives Boca Juniors at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium, in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. The match is 0-0.

The team led by Alejandro Restrepo, third with four points in the table, would enter the qualifying zone with a victory, thanks to the tie, on Tuesday, between Monagas and Colo Colo (1-1).

For its part, Boca would qualify early for the round of 16 if they win this Wednesday in Pereira.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Pereira and Boca Juniors