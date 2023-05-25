Thursday, May 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Pereira vs. Boca Juniors, LIVE: the game is still even, already in the second half

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Pereira vs. Boca Juniors, LIVE: the game is still even, already in the second half


close

Pereira vs. Boca Juniors

Pereira vs. Boca Juniors

Photo:

Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

Pereira vs. Boca Juniors

The current Colombian champion is looking for a place in the round of 16 of the tournament.

Deportivo Pereira plays what may be the most important match in its history: receives Boca Juniors at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium, in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. The match is 0-0.

The team led by Alejandro Restrepo, third with four points in the table, would enter the qualifying zone with a victory, thanks to the tie, on Tuesday, between Monagas and Colo Colo (1-1).

For its part, Boca would qualify early for the round of 16 if they win this Wednesday in Pereira.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Pereira and Boca Juniors

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

See also  LIVE | Max Verstappen starts the afternoon session, Lewis Hamilton also gets in

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Pereira #Boca #Juniors #LIVE #game

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Gives up? Gustavo Adolfo Infante threatens to leave journalism for this reason

Gives up? Gustavo Adolfo Infante threatens to leave journalism for this reason

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result