The Mexican journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante threatens to leave journalismbecause in the last hour he has been singled out on social networks with comments that seem strong, unfair and out of place.

During a recent transmission that Gustavo Adolfo Infante makes on YouTube, he receives strong criticism and is also accused of allegedly have received money for participating in the Alexa Parra documentary.

Tired of receiving these comments that you call uncertain, Gustavo Adolfo Infante threatens to leave journalism: “You said that you saw something that changed your opinion of Mr. Héctor Parra”, comments one of his followers on social networks and Gustavo responds:

“Yes, that’s right, but I’m not going to say it now and I’m going to tell you why, because the trial is in its first final stage, and I don’t want to carry the weight of public opinion anywhere, so that’s why, I’ve kept better.”

Gustavo Adolfo Infante assures that he is not on the side of Alexa or Héctor Parra. Let’s remember that the latter has been accused by Alexa, her daughter, of having abused her for several years in her childhood, he also faces charges of corruption of minors, For this reason, he is in custody and awaits a decision from the judge this Friday, May 25.

Faced with this situation, Infante mentions that he is not on anyone’s side: “they showed me the evidence but I was not there when they were taken, nor do I know the intention of the photograph, I don’t even know if they are the people in the photograph.”

“Gus, stick to what you said, or is the money from the documentary good?” Another user writes to Gustavo on the same topic and the journalist replies: “I wish it was good, I wish the money was good, but let them check it out for me.”

“If someone can prove that they paid me a varo, a peso split in half, for participating in the documentary, I’ll quit journalism… At this moment I hang up the microphone from YouTube, from Television, I grab my computer, the I close and I will never write again in my life, Nobody pays me,” adds an extremely upset Infante.

Let’s remember that the launch of the documentary ‘Alexa’s two trials’, produced by Felipe Nájera, is causing controversy, as several journalists have been invited to participate to give their point of view about the case, including Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

Gustavo has been criticized for his participation in the aforementioned documentary and although he began by supporting Daniela and Héctor Parra, he later assured that he had seen a series of tests that proved the actor’s guilt.

Infante, who began his journalistic career in the eighties at Televisa alongside patty chapoy in the program ‘El mundo del espectaculo’, adds that does not sell his professional services and its only commitment is to keep the public informed.

Infante says he is fed up with so much slander towards him and he does not accept being called a thief or corrupt, because he is not: “If they show me that they paid me a peso, Felipe Nájera, Alexa or Ginny, or whoever you want, for the documentary, at that moment I resign… “.

Next Friday, May 25, will be the hearing in which the final sentence of Héctor Parra will be determined, who was found guilty of corruption of minors.

