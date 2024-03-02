Deportivo Pereira gave another show of authority and took advantage of América's bad moment. The 2-0 this Saturday, at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium, put the team led by Leonel Álvarez in second place in the 2024-I League.

With 20 points, Pereira was one behind the leader, Deportes Tolima, and will have the opportunity to continue climbing when it faces the bottom of the relegation table, Patriotas de Boyacá, on March 11 in Tunja.

For its part, the situation in America is increasingly critical. There are already six dates without winning and the criticism intensifies against the team led by César Farías

Pereira played comfortably in the first half and made América feel uncomfortable, who had a hard time getting close to Salvador Ichazo's goal. And it was a former red player, Carlos Darwin Quintero, who opened the scoring for the local team, in the 45th minute: he teamed up with Fáber Gil and then appeared in the area to receive his cross and beat goalkeeper Joel Graterol.

Every time Pereira approached the visiting area the danger was latent. And so, 6 into the second stage, attacker Jhonny Jordán made it 2-0 in a great individual play, which got a little dirty due to the rebound from an opponent, but which was still spectacular due to the definition.

If something was missing to complete América's misfortune, it was an expulsion. And it happened at 14 in the second half, VAR through: Harold Rivera went with the studs to the front and hit Quintero. Referee Diego Ruiz showed him the red card.

For Farías, his team played a good game. “We cannot continue playing well and losing. We are in poor performance because we don't make it, not because of bad performance,” Farías said at a press conference.

The Venezuelan and showed what for him is a mitigating factor for the campaign: “Unlike the other coaches of big teams who are doing poorly, I did not coach last semester or do preseason,” he said.

