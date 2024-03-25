Romania is the next challenge of the Colombia selection who directs the DT Nestor Lorenzo, who has not yet known defeat as a national coach: he is undefeated in 17 games with 12 wins and five draws, although many of them in friendlies.

The last success of the national team was the 1-0 victory against Spain in the international friendly last Friday, a result that raises expectations and renews the enthusiasm of the country that only has one objective in mind: to win the America Cup.

Spain vs. Colombia. Photo:EFE

Nestor Lorenzo has tried to balance the squad with players with experience and experience in the Colombia selection, and others with talent and a good present who are making their first appearances on the team.

However, in several calls Néstor Lorenzo and his coaching staff have been singled out for not taking into account the Colombian League and players with a good present who can serve for the future.

In his list of 26 players called up for the double date of friendlies, he only called the goalkeeper Álvaro Montero, from Millonarios, and the winger Gabriel Fuentes, from Junior, the latter called in as an emergency due to Cristian Borja's injury.

Gabriel Fuentes (right), one of the two called up from the local team to the Colombian National Team. Photo:Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency

In fact, the Argentine coach was consulted about the few players called up from the FPC and explained the reasons that led him to make these decisions. His response at the press conference before the match against Spain generated some annoyance in a sector of the country.

We have to ask ourselves what level the Colombian league is at and how far we are reaching in South American tournaments.

“I don't see it that way. On the list there are 20 or so players from outside but there are many who left recently and we met them in the microcycles. We had to suspend some microcycles because the clubs did not lend us the players, that happened last year,” Lorenzo said.

And he added: “We have to ask ourselves what level the Colombian league is at and how far we are going in South American tournaments, in the Copa Libertadores. “There are many things that define the reality of the League.”

Camilo Vargas and Néstor Lorenzo. Photo:FCF

Amaranto Perea affirms that the FPC is monitored

The intention is there, it happens that not everything can be done at once

In the run-up to the match against Romania this Tuesday, the technical assistant Luis Amaranto Perea attended the press and spoke about this controversy that was generated in Colombia after the words of Nestor Lorenzo.

“This is not putting the finger down on the League. Néstor (Lorenzo) said it the other day, Puerta was in B and came to our microcycle. The intention is there, it happens that not everything can happen at once,” said the former player.

“There are things that have to go more slowly, but we think about the future. Hopefully in the Copa América many of them, those who deserve it, can appear. This is not being able to look good with anyone, much less to favor “They are natural changes,” he added.

Amaranto Perea, assistant of the Colombian National Team. Photo:EFE

It is not that they do not want to convene, it is what is prioritized; that's where the decision comes from

About the non-call of Dayro Moreno, who comes from surpassing the record of Sergio Galvan Rey As the top scorer in the history of Colombian football with 225 goals, he explained some of the reasons the coaching staff took into account for not calling him up.

“We think of everyone. It's complicated because you have to choose and not everyone fits. Néstor explained it, he wanted to repeat the forwards who had come to give others a chance. Cassierra played the other day. It is not that they do not want to convene, it is what is prioritized; That's where the decision comes from. Those who are in good shape are on our agenda. Néstor’s most difficult task is to choose,” he said.

And when asked about the replacement he indicated: “Puerta is young, Cabal is young, Asprilla is young. Another thing is to expect them to play. We are looking for the space for them to do it. There has been a change and players who were not there have appeared. They will surely continue to do so. “They are three players who are young and are with us today.”

Colombia selection. Photo:vanexa Romero / EL TIEMPO

Friendly against Romania, analysis of the rival

Amaranth knows that it is going to be a complicated match for the Colombia selectionas they face a Romanian team that they have never beaten in history: they lost in the 1994 and 1998 World Cups, and tied in a friendly in 2006.

Facing Romania, who have been competing well with a long undefeated record, is a great stimulus. We want to beat him, like anyone, and it is within our objectives

About the rival he commented: “All matches in the National Team are special due to the short time, you want to win at all times. The confrontations favor them. Facing Romania, who have been competing well with a long undefeated record, is a great stimulus. We want to beat him, like anyone, and it is within our objectives.”

Amaranto Perea He stated that they are waiting for a rival with different characteristics to Spain, who can give up control of the ball, compact the lines to close the spaces and have a quick change of pace between defense and attack.

“It is a team with different characteristics than Spain. They are going quite well, with many dates not to be missed, it is something to keep in mind. They have no problem giving the ball to the opponent and defending themselves in a medium-low block. From there counterattack. You have to be smart and circulate the ball because it is a team that defends itself very well,” he noted.

Daniel Muñoz (right) scored the winning goal against Spain. Photo:AFP

Some player will surely appear, we have to see them to see how they respond. We'll see what Néstor decides.

When asked if the starting XI is going to be tweaked to give space to those players who only played a few minutes against Spain, he said: “We depend on recovery. We are preparing and recovering. Néstor will decide at the last minute. Some player will surely appear, we have to see them to see how they respond. We'll see what Néstor decides, there are things that are his and he keeps them until the last moment. Surely there will be some modification.”

Finally, he spoke about the position of Luis Diaz and his role in Colombia selection. “For Luis it is not a strange movement. When the attack goes on the right side, he usually ends up as 9. Almost all players who play on the wing do that. Against Spain it was difficult for us to recover the ball and we modified the system; It is not the same for him to be a threat on the wing as for him to be one on the same line as the center backs. “We had more possession inside and that helped break the Spanish pressure.”

And he added: “Not only Luis, several have changed positions and it is one of Colombia's strengths, it is capable of modifying with the same players, playing several games within oneself. Luis Díaz performs in all positions.”

Amaranto Perea press conference

