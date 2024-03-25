Moscow concert attack | Putin admits about the Moscow attack: “The crime was committed by radical Islamists”

This is the first time that the Russian president has mentioned the suspect's connection to extreme Islamism.

Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the Moscow concert attack was carried out by radical Islamists, the news agencies AFP and Reuters report. This is the first time that the Russian president has mentioned the suspect's connection to extreme Islamism.

“We know that the crime was committed by radical Islamists, against whose ideology the Islamic world itself has been fighting for centuries,” Putin said on television on Monday.

According to Putin, the attack was a threat.

Putin's the attackers are now known, but he says he wants to know who ordered the attack and who benefited from it.

Despite admitting the Islamist connection, Putin continues to link the attacks to Ukraine as well. According to Putin, the attack was part of the attack on Ukraine.

Russian the president has previously hinted about the suspects' ties to Ukraine and claimed that the suspects were on Ukraine's side.

