Pere Milla has become the most effective striker in the main European leagues. On Saturday he again used his aim to score in the only two shots he made between the three sticks. The Elche striker already is in contact with the club to extend his contract, that ends on June 30, and continue for several years defending the green-and-green shirt.

Pere Milla’s contractual relationship ends on June 30 because the only automatic renewal clause in your contract is impossible that is fulfilled: promotion to First in the 2020/21 or 2021/22 season and permanence in the highest category in 2021/22. Elche went up to First in 2019/20 and, therefore, that agreed condition cannot now be met. A bad wording from three years ago that will cause the entity to re-negotiate to tie to one of the bastions most loved by the stands.

Christian Bragarnik and Pere Milla maintain an excellent relationship and the player recognizes that he is living his best moment at Elche: “I hope this is a love that lasts forever. I feel very comfortable here, I’ve always said so, even though things weren’t easy at first. I kept fighting like Elche, as they say now, against everything. Whether or not the goals come in, it’s all part of continuing to work.”

Finally, Pere Milla is “very happy at the moment for everyone in the team”. “It’s a sweet moment; but the important thing is to think about Sevilla now, what’s up now. I feel happy for the fans and for how they encourage us. I know that from now on more people will start to come and my hope is to see the Martínez Valero stadium full of Elche fans”, affirms the Lleida player.