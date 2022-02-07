The Iron Lynx has unveiled the liveries of its Ferraris with which it will be at the start of the FIA ​​WEC for the 2022 season.

The team from Romagna already confirmed its commitment in the LMGTE Am Class with the 488 GTE Evo # 60 and # 85 already some time ago.

Compared to last year, the colors have been reversed, with yellow now being the background for the black and red inserts on the Prancing Horse car # 60 in which Claudio Schiavoni will sit, along with two other competitors still to be announced.

The # 85 of the Iron Dames captained by Rahel Frey also turns pink with the same black and yellow finishes, waiting to know what the other two girls will be alongside the Swiss.

“We have been stopped long enough and now it’s time to start racing again … in inverted colors. We are fast approaching the new season, brighter than ever!”, Says the video where the colors of the two Ferraris are shown.

This will not be the only commitment of Iron Lynx, which as we know has started a collaboration with Prema in the LMP2 Class to follow the Oreca 07-Gibson # 9 of Kubica / Delétraz / Colombo.

In addition to the World Endurance Championship, we are also waiting for announcements relating to the programs of the other competitions and Ferrari Challenge.