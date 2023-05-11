Thursday, May 11, 2023, 4:01 p.m.



The San Javier International Theater, Music and Dance Festival will present the Award for its 53rd edition to the actor Pepón Nieto, who will perform on August 14 in the Parque Almansa auditorium with the play ‘La comedia de los errores’, by Shakespeare, directed by Andrés Lima. The Councilor for Culture and director of the Festival, David Martínez, obtained the support of all the municipal political groups with the exception of Vox, which abstained in plenary session where it brought its proposal to start the file for awarding the prize to Pepón Nieto. The actor has already gone through the San Javier Festival in 2014 with ‘El Eunuco’ and in 2017, with ‘La comedia de las mentiras’, both directed by Pep Antón Gómez.

David Martínez highlighted Pepón Nieto’s relationship with the San Javier Festival and the mutual affection shown by the actor and by the Festival public who will witness the award ceremony at the end of the performance of his latest work ‘La comedia de los mistakes’. This will arrive in San Javier after its premiere at the Mérida Festival, which co-produces the show. The director of the Festival recalled the trajectory of almost three decades as a theater, film and television actor of the actor from Malaga trained at the School of Dramatic Art of Malaga, the William Layton Laboratory and the National Classical Theater Company.

In the theater, he worked under the orders of prestigious directors such as Mario Gas, Andrés Lima, Juan Carlos Rubio, Magüi Mira or Pep Antón Gómez and starred in titles such as ‘La culpa’, ‘La cena de los idiotas’ or ‘La comedia de las mentiras’. ‘, among many. On television he participated in mythical series such as ‘Periodistas’, ‘Los hombres de Paco’ or ‘Amar es para siempre’. In addition, he shot more than twenty films, among which are ‘Sorry pretty but Lucas loved me’, ‘The barbarian years’, or the most recent ‘My big night’, ‘Perfect strangers’ or ‘Tomorrow is today’.

The 53rd edition of the San Javier International Theater, Music and Dance Festival will be held from August 4 to 24. Next Thursday the 18th, the full Festival program will be announced during an event to be held in the winter auditorium, in the Parque Almansa, in San Javier.