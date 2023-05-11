An Eastern Air Lines flight arrived in Bogotá on May 10. It was transporting 209 Colombians and boxes with folders in which were their documents. Many of them left the plane crying after being deported from the United States.

(We recommend: ‘They handcuffed us and beat us’: hard stories from Colombians who returned from the US)

The frustration not only happened after failing in their attempt to cross illegally into the United States, in search of the “American dream,” but also because of the degrading treatment to which the immigration authorities of that country subjected them.

The Colombians who this Wednesday took refuge for hours at the El Dorado airport denounced that they were barely covered for weeks with a thermal blanket and they spent days without bathing in the detention centers. In addition, some recounted that they were subjected to punishment in cold rooms and even beaten.

Migrants camp on Monday, May 8, 2023, outside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, in El Paso, Texas (USA). Photo: EFE/ Jonathan Fernandez

(It may interest you: This is how I crossed ‘El Hueco’ three times to enter the United States)

In recent weeks, the United States authorities have reiterated that irregular migrants who arrive at its border with Mexico will be returned to their countries. “There is no way to get to the United States border, enter illegally. If they get there, the only thing that will happen is they will be detained and returned to their countries,” said Francisco Palmieri, US ambassador to Colombia.

(Also: Prosecutor’s Office investigates Migration for not allowing flight entry with migrants)

There is no way to get to the US border, enter illegally. If they get there, the only thing that will happen is they will be detained and sent back to their countries.

While the caravans of migrants continue to arrive at the border, the processing centers and the Border Patrol have their capacity at their limit, since this Wednesday is the end of title 42 and title 8 begins to govern, which is more severe and establishes that Those who enter the United States illegally can be arrested and processed for expedited deportation.

Although the rules are similar, the clear difference is regarding the sanctions. Specifically, an irregular migrant would be barred from entering the United States for at least five years and would face criminal prosecution for any subsequent attempt to cross the border illegally.

(In addition: Migration responds to the rejection of a US flight with Colombian deportees)

A migrant sleeps while dozens await their transfer. Photo: EFE / Welcome Velasco

Flights with deported Colombians who have arrived from the United States are part of the Mamita Returns Pilot Planin which the two countries have worked for months.

However, these have suffered mishaps in the US organization, which has failed to comply with some protocols and has canceled the flights at the last minute, rescheduling them for other days.

In fact, Fernando García Manosalva, director of Colombian Migration, stated that one of the agreements in the negotiation was the treatment of migrants. Although in the US, illegal entry into that country is a crime, “the use of restrictive elements such as hand and foot handcuffs, even in women mothers of families, it has been one of the central aspects of the negotiations with the agencies, to dignify the treatment of Colombians”.

(Read: Title 42: What will happen at the US border for the purpose of the measure?)

Precisely, despite the dialogues, this type of treatment was repeated this Wednesday. in the gold many Colombians suffered the drama of entering with shackles on their hands and feet, for which they insist on the degrading treatment they are suffering.

Who are the deported Colombians?



Although Colombia Migration is assisting Colombians who are deported after trying to enter the United States, many of them prefer to continue on their way and forget the bad moment in the detention centers.

What has been notorious is that the majority of returned Colombians are, in many cases, entire families: grandparents, parents and grandchildren.

Of the 209 Colombians deported this Wednesday, 41 are men; 66 are women, and 102 are minors.

They sold everything in Colombia for the ‘American dream’, but they returned them to their country.

On the other hand, Title 8 does not only allow people who do not have probable cause for asylum to be removed. The list includes:

Family deported to Colombia from the United States. Photo: Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda / EFE

(Also: US: Why does Biden want to jail migrant families again?)

– Those trying to enter or have entered the United States without having been admitted or paroled after inspection by an immigration officer at a designated port of entry, and who have not established to the satisfaction of the immigration officer that they have been physically present in the country continuously during the 2-year period immediately prior to the date of determination of inadmissibility.

– If a Homeland Security agent determines that an alien cannot enter because they are inadmissible under Section 212 of the Immigration Act.

– People who were previously deported and they have not fulfilled the time of punishment.

– Individuals who have committed crimes or offenses that make them a threat to the national and public security of the United States.

– People who have committed crimes of moral turpitude.

– Any foreigner who has been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude committed within five years (or 10 years in the case of an alien who has lawful permanent resident status under section 1255(j) of this title) after the date of admission, and has been convicted of a crime for who can be imposed a penalty of one year or more.- People who have multiple criminal convictions.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Follow EL TIEMPO and read these news

This would happen to a person in Florida if they employed an illegal immigrant

The harsh stories that Colombian migrants tell when trying to cross the border

Work legally in the United States: these are the required documents