Pep Guardiola has been one of the best coaches in the world for years and is an authorized word in football. He is currently working at Manchester City and dedicated a few words to the coaching staff of the Argentine team.
In an interview conducted by Veronica Brunatti for Telemundo Sports, the DT was consulted about the importance of experience in soccer. The coach gave his opinion and put Lionel Scaloni as an example.
“It’s all a big football lie, it is a lie that experience is useful: the one that served you yesterday is not useful to you today. The illusion of young people like Scaloni, Aimar and the people who have gave the group what they needed. Enough, it worked. Why? It’s a mystery“.
On the other hand, he recalled what happened in a Champions League final. “I always set the same example. The Milan went 3-0 at the break against Liverpool. Milan had the most experienced team you’ve probably ever seen, with Cafú, Maldini, Dida, Nesta, Gattuso, Pirlo, Crespo and Inzaghi… 3-0 at halftime and, in 20 minutes, 3-3 and lost“, he added.
Lastly, he gave his opinion on how he sees Albiceleste for Qatar. “The fact of winning the Copa America to any group gives you a feeling of ‘we did it’ and I’m sure that will help in the world. I haven’t seen much of Scaloni’s team, but they haven’t lost for a long time and that feeling that you’re winning and not losing is giving you strength and unbeatability”.
