Russian attack Media: Russian forces use rape as a weapon in Ukrainian war – Zelenskyi: Hundreds of rape cases recorded

More and more information about the rape of Russian troops is coming, the UN Organization for Gender Equality said on Monday.

Russia appears to be using rape as part of their warfare in Ukraine, according to their own reports British Broadcasting Corporation BBC than The New York Times. Also the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said on Tuesday that Russian troops are likely to have committed hundreds of rapes.

The BBC interviewed one rape victim and heard from both eyewitnesses and police about several other rapes about 70 kilometers west of the capital, Kiev. Some of the rapists were later killed.

Interviewed “Anna” (name changed in BBC case for security reasons) said he was raped by a young Chechen soldier. However, Annan was apparently rescued by a separate group of four soldiers from the Russians who took the rapist away.

Anna’s husband was shot, and that separate group of Russians settled in Anna’s house for a few days. When they left, Anna tells the BBC they found traces of the drug and potency Viagra.

“They took drugs and were often drunk. Most of them are murderers, rapists and robbers. Only a few are ok, ”Anna told the BBC.

Ukraine Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmyla Denisova told the BBC that about 25 girls and women, the youngest 14-year-olds, had been raped in the basement of a single apartment in Butcha.

According to Denisova, it is currently impossible to assess the extent of the rape committed by Russian troops, as many have not reported their experiences or have only reported them to a crisis phone, not the police.

According to The New York Times, at least one woman was considered a sex slave in Bocha before she was killed. According to locals and authorities interviewed by the newspaper, Russian forces committed torture, rape and executions of detainees at the Butash glass factory.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyi said in a speech to the Lithuanian parliament on Tuesday that forensic investigators had received reports of “hundreds of rapes” in areas occupied by Russian troops before withdrawing from northern Ukraine.

“Hundreds of rape cases have been reported, including the rape of young girls and very young children. Even a baby! ” Zelenskyi said according to Reuters.

Zelenskyi also said that new mass graves are constantly being found in the wake of the withdrawal of Russian troops.

UN Director of the Equality Organization Sima Bahous said to the Security Council on Monday that information on rape, sexual violence and human trafficking in Ukraine in Ukraine is becoming more and more available.

“All warning signals are flashing,” Bahous said.

Chairman of the Ukraine branch of the La Strada human rights organization Kateryna Cherepah for its part, told the UN Security Council that Russian forces are using violence against civilians and rape as part of their weapons range in Ukraine.

Cherepaha reminded that Ukrainian women should not be seen only as victims of the war of aggression in Russia. There are women in the military in the Ukrainian armed forces, women are volunteers and activists in various organizations, women are journalists reporting from the front, women are defending human rights. Women are a vital part of Ukraine’s resistance to Russia, Cherepah said.