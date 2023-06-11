Sunday, June 11, 2023
‘Pep’ Guardiola: the brain, the key coach and the record man

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 11, 2023
in Sports
0
close

Led to Manchester City’s first Champions League title.

The Spanish Pep Guardiola, technician of the Manchester City, has achieved this Saturday in Istanbul his third title as coach in the Champions Leaguewith which he reaches the Englishman Bob Paisley and the Frenchman Zindedine Zidane, just one behind the record holder, the Italian Carlos Ancelotti.

Guardiola won the Champions League in front of the Barcelona in 2009 and 2011.
A winner

With this victory, the relationship of winning coaches with two different clubs becomes a sextet.

He joined Ancelotti himself (two with Milan and two with Real Madrid), the Austrian Ernst Happel (one with Feyenoord and one with Hamburg), the Germans Ottmar Hitzfeld (one with Borussia Dortmund and one with Bayern Munich) and Jupp Heynckes (one with Real Madrid and one with Bayern) and the Portuguese Jose Mourinho (one with Porto and one with Inter Milan).

The City coach was already on the list of champions as a player and coach who is also led by Ancelotti with a total of six. Guardiola won as an active footballer in 1992 with the Barcelona jersey, which he later guided as a coach.

The others who achieved this success were Miguel Muñoz, Johan Cruyff, Frank Rijkaard, Zinedine Zidane and Giovanni Trapattoni.

EFE

