Incredible: the goal option that Inter missed and the one that Ederson took, impressive

Champions League
Manchester City won the title dfel 2022-2023.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A goal from Rodrigo Hernandez gave to Manchester City the first Champions League of its history by defeating Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul.
A precise definition of the Spanish, in a dead ball inside the area in minute 68, ended the resistance of Inter, avoided the fourth ‘Champions’ of the Italians and culminated the project of the ‘Sky Blues’, which fifteen years after the purchase by Abu Dhabi, finally has its long-awaited European Cup.
A title shortcut
In the last minutes of the game, Inter tried by all means to equalize, but it never came.
City’s goalkeeper Edersonwas the figure and took a headbutt from lukaku unintentionally wanting, in a key move for the celebration.
EFE
