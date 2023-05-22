The delivery of the trophy at the Etihad had a special flavor, after the 1-0 victory over Chelsea with a goal from the Argentine Julián Álvarez. It is the third consecutive league crown and the fifth in the last seven years for the ‘citizens’, who will now try for the treble in the FA Cup and Champions League finals. Sarah Castro, director of Diario AS Colombia, analyzes in Deportes Domingo the figure of coach Pep Guardiola in this triumphant period for City.

Fidelity to a football idea, the ability to emotionally and technically move his players and the passion for possession of the ball as a starting point for controlling the game are some of Guardiola’s virtues that Sarah Castro, also Sports Director, highlights. from Caracol Radio.

The journalist highlights that it is difficult to find weak points in this team, which knew how to change in the final stretch of the Premier League what for more than nine months was a dominance that seemed incontestable by Arsenal. The pending objectives should be possible for a team that this Sunday against Chelsea showed off its depth and an idea shared by the entire squad, including the substitutes who joined the initial formation with the title already secured.