Pep Guardiola surprised in the last few hours with a statement that soon went viral. The coach chose River as one of the best teams in the world and generated the madness of the Millionaire’s fans.
“We are not the best team in the world. The best team is Chelseawho won the Champions League, or River Plate, which won in South America”declared the coach and surprised everyone by his words.
Although River has not won the Copa Libertadores since 2018, Marcelo Gallardo’s team it was one of the best teams on the continent, it was champion of the Argentine tournament and ended in a stellar performance.
It seems having conquered Guardiola, that he decided to sign Julián Álvarez and that he had already left several statements in support of the Núñez club. The first was in November, the day of the Copa Libertadores final, where they asked him if he was aware of this match.
“A bit. I know that River Plate won the Argentine League. Congratulations to River Plate and Marcelo Gallardo for winning another title”, said the DT and already began to show that he followed what was happening in Argentine soccer.
After the signing of Álvarez, Pep explained why he decided to stay on loan. “He is a player who could already be with us, but we have players in that position and The best thing is that he stayed at River Plate. He has developed incredibly in recent years with Marcelo Gallardo and his teammates “, I say about the front. Will they send a t-shirt to the new fan of the Millionaire?
