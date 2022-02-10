Journalist: ‘Pep, is Manchester City the best team in the world right now?’

Pep Guardiola: “We are not the best team in the world. The best team is Chelsea, which won the Champions League, or River Plate, which won in South America.” pic.twitter.com/ByYWF0d6PU

– Facu López (@FaacuLopez__) February 10, 2022