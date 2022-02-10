SAO PAULO (Reuters) – ArcelorMittal announced on Thursday that it will invest 1.3 billion reais over the next three years in expanding its plant in Barra Mansa (RJ), which will receive a new steel rolling mill with a capacity of 500,000. tons per year.

The funds will also be applied to the expansion of the mill’s current rolling mill. The measure comes after a set of investments of 4.3 billion announced by the company in November. In addition, there is another project to resume the expansion of a unit in São Francisco do Sul (SC), which will receive 1.95 billion reais.

Together, they add up to an investment of 7.6 billion reais in the country.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.)

The post ArcelorMittal will invest R$1.3 billion in plant expansion in RJ in the next 3 years appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#ArcelorMittal #invest #R13 #billion #expansion #plant #years #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO