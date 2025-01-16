Pep Guardiola (53 years old) and Cristina Serra (52 years old) have ended their relationship after 30 years together. This was reported by journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vásquez in the ‘Mamarazzis’ space of ‘El Periódico’, news that caused a stir on social networks, especially due to the discretion that always characterized the couple.

As revealed, the separation happened last December and was communicated only to their close circle. In addition, both would have asked that their privacy be respected, avoiding leaks that could affect their personal and family life. However, journalists have recently revealed the possible trigger of their breakup.

According to the communicators, the causes of their separation would be related to the professional priorities by Guardiola. The recent renewal of his contract with Manchester City until June 2027 would have been the final triggersince this decision implies that the coach will remain in England for the next few years, eliminating the possibility of returning to live in Spain.









The ‘Mamarazzis’ suggest that Serra would have expressed his discomfort with Pep’s “obsession” with his work, an aspect that would have worn out their relationship over the years. However, sources close to the couple assure that the breakup has been friendly and without conflicts involved. “There is cordiality and affection between them, and we are going to continue seeing them together,” Lorena quoted one of the sources in ‘And now Sonsoles’.

GTRES





Your love story

Guardiola and Serra began their relationship in 1994, after meeting at a modeling session for Antonio Miró, when Pep was still a Barcelona footballer. It was not until ten years later that they married and started a family with their three children María, Marius and Valentina.

The couple was always known for keeping their lives away from the media spotlight. Even last Christmas, she was seen attending the theater in Barcelona with one of her daughters, a gesture that did not reveal any crisis within the marriage.

GTRES





Although both have already taken different paths, the possibility of a reconciliation in the future is not ruled out, perhaps once the Manchester City coach finishes his cycle as coach. For now, it is only known that both Pep and Cristina are focused on how to manage this new stage in their lives with the same discretion that has characterized them for years, and above all, that the situation does not affect their family.