The People’s Choice Awards this year promise to surprise us in many ways. The awards are back this 2022 and will recognize the best of film, television and music.

It drew a lot of attention that the Peruvian Flavia Laos was nominated for “Latin Influencer of the Year”. Will she manage to get the statuette? It all depends on the public. Follow in this note the live of the People’s Choice Awards 2022.

What are the 2022 People’s Choice Awards?

The People’s Choice Awards They are organized every year in the United States. The award is based on recognizing the talent of various artists in the categories of film, television, music, as well as actors and musicians.

When will the 2022 PCAs be?

The awards gala People’s Choice Awards It will take place on Tuesday, December 6. This will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

What time to see the People’s Choice Awards 2022 by countries?

Next, the complete list of schedules to be able to enjoy the entire ceremony of the People’s Choice Awards:

Peru: 7 p.m.

Ecuador: 7 p.m.

Columbia: 7 p.m.

Mexico: 7 p.m.

Chile: 9 p.m.

Bolivia: 8 p.m.

Venezuela: 4 p.m.

Argentina: 9 p.m.

Brazil: 9 p.m.

United States (California): 9 pm

Which channel will broadcast the PCAs 2022?

The awards People's Choice Awards will be available thanks to the signal from E! News.

PCAs 2022: complete list of nominees

movie of the year

bullet train

“Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”

“Elvis”

Jurassic world dominion

“Nope”

“The Batman”

“Thor: love and thunder”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Comedy film

Fire Island

Hustle

“hocus pocus 2”

“Marry me”

“Senior year”

“The Adam project”

“The lost city”

“Ticket to paradise”

Action movie

Black Adam

bullet train

“Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”

Jurassic world dominion

“The Batman”

“The woman king”

“Thor: love and thunder”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

drama movie

“Nope”

“Death on the Nile”

“Don’t worry darling”

“Elvis”

“Halloween ends”

“Luckiest girl alive”

“Scream”

“Where the Crawdads Sing”

male movie star

Brad Pitt, “Bullet Train”

Chris Hemsworth, “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Chris Pratt, “Jurassic World Dominion”

Daniel Kaluuya, Nope

Dwayne Johnson, “Black Adam”

Miles Teller, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Ryan Reynolds, “The Adam project”

Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick”

female movie star

Elizabeth Olsen, “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”

Gal Gadot, “Death on the Nile”

Jennifer Garner, “The Adam Project”

Jennifer Lopez, “Marry Me”

Joey King, “Bullet Train”

Keke Palmer, “Nope”

Queen Latifah, “Hustle”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Best Performance in a Drama Film

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Daniel Kaluya, “Nope”

Florence Pugh, “Don’t worry darling”

Gal Gadot, “Death on the Nile”

Harry Styles, “Don’t worry darling”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Halloween ends”

Keke Palmer, “Nope”

Mila Kunis, “Luckiest girl alive”

Best Performance in a Comedy Film

Adam Sandler, “Hustle”

Channing Tatum, “The Lost City”

Jennifer Garner, “The Adam project”

Jennifer Lopez, “Marry Me”

Julia Roberts, “Ticket to Paradise”

Queen Latifah, “Hustle”

Ryan Reynolds, “The Adam project”

Sandra Bullock, “The Lost City”

Best Performance in an Action Movie

Chris Hemsworth, “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Chris Pratt, “Jurassic World Dominion”

Dwayne Johnson, “Black Adam”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”

Joey King, “Bullet Train”

Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Zoe Kravitz, “The Batman”

best series

Abbott Elementary

“Better call Saul”

“Grey’s anatomy”

“House of the dragon”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

“Saturday night Live”

“Stranger things”

“This is us”

best drama show

“Better call Saul”

“Cobra Kai”

Euphoria

“Grey’s anatomy”

“Law & order: special victims unit”

“Ozarks”

“The walking dead”

“This is us”

best comedy show

Abbott Elementary

“Black-ish”

“Only murders in the building”

“Never have I ever”

“Saturday night Live”

“The woman in the house across the street from the girl in the window”

“Young rock”

Young Sheldon

best reality show

“90 day fiancé: before the 90 days”

“Below deck sailing yacht”

“Jersey shore: family vacation”

“Love & hip hop: Atlanta”

“The Kardashians”

“The real housewives of Atlanta”

“The real housewives of Beverly Hills”

Selling sunset

Best TV Actor

Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

Ewan McGregor, “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Ice-T, “Law & order: special victims unit”

Jason BatemanOzark

Noah Schnapp, “Stranger Things”

Norman ReedusThe Walking Dead

Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight

Sterling K. Brown, “This is us”

Best TV Actress

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Ellen Pompeo, “Grey’s Anatomy”

Kristen Bell, “The woman in the house across the street from the girl in the window”

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever

Mandy Moore, “This is us”

Mariska Hargitay, “Law & order: special victims unit”

Fifth Brunson, “Abbott elementary”

Selena Gomez, “Only murders in the building”

Best Performance in a Drama Series

Ellen Pompeo, “Grey’s Anatomy”

Jason BatemanOzark

Mandy Moore, “This is us”

Mariska Hargitay, “Law & order: special victims unit”

Norman ReedusThe Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, “This is us”

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Best Performance in a Comedy Series

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Dwayne Johnson, “Young Rock”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Kristen Bell, “The woman in the house across the street from the girl in the window”

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, “Never have I ever”

Fifth Brunson, “Abbott elementary”

Selena Gomez, “Only murders in the building”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Choice Reality TV Star

Chrishell Stause, “Selling sunset”

Garcelle Beauvais, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Kandi Burruss, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

Kenya Moore, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

Khloe Kardashian, “The Kardashians”

Kim Kardashian, “The Kardashians”

Kyle Richards, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, “Jersey shore: family vacation”

Best binge-watching series

Bridgerton

“Bel-Air”

“Dahmer-monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer story”

“Inventing Anna”

“Severance”

“The Bear”

“The Boys”

“The thing about Pam”

Best science fiction series

“House of the dragon”

“La Brea”

moon knight

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

“She-Hulk: attorney at law”

“Stranger things”

“The lord of the rings: the rings of power”

“The umbrella academy”

Male Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

charlie puth

Drake

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

kendrick lamar

Luke Combs

The Weeknd

Female Artist of the Year

Beyonce

camila cabello

Doja Cat

Lady Gaga

lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

nicki minaj

Taylor Swift

group of the year

bts

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Panic! At The Disco

song of the year

“About damn time,” Lizzo

“As it was,” Harry Styles

“Break my soul,” Beyoncé

“First Class,” Jack Harlow

“Hold my hand,” Lady Gaga

“I behave pretty,” Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

“Super freaky girl,” Nicki Minaj

“Wait for u,” Drake & Tems

Album of the year

“Dawn FM”, The Weeknd

“Growin’ up”, Luke Combs

“Harry’s house”, Harry Styles

“Midnights”, Taylor Swift

“Mr. Morale & the big steppers”, Kendrick Lamar

“Renaissance”, Beyonce

“Special”, Lizzo

“A summer without you”, Bad Bunny

country artist

Carrie Underwood

kane brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

maren morris

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Thomas Rhett

latino artist

Anitta

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Shakira

Carol G.

rauw alejandro

rosalia

Sebastian Yatra

new artist

chloe

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

latto

Lauren Spencer-Smith

munilong

saucy santana

steve lacy

Music video

“Anti-hero,” Taylor Swift

“As it was”, Harry Styles

“Left and right”, (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), Charlie Puth

“Let Somebody Go”, Coldplay & Selena Gomez

“Oh my god”, Adele

“Pink Venom”, BLACKPINK

“Provence”, Karol G.

“Yet to eat (the most beautiful moment)”, BTS

best collaboration

“Left and right”, Charlie Puth featuring Jung Kook

“Bam bam”, Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

“Do we have a problem?”, Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby

“Freaky deaky”, Tyga & Doja Cat

“Hold me closer”, Elton John & Britney Spears

“Jimmy Cooks”, Drake featuring 21 Savage

“Party”, Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro

“Sweetest Pie”, Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

tour 2022

“BTS premission to dance on stage”

“Bad Bunny: world’s hottest tour”

“Billie Eilish: happier than ever, the world tour”

Dua Lipa future nostalgia tour

Ed Sheeran Tour

“Harry Styles love on tour”

“Lady Gaga: the chromatica ball”

“Luke Combs: the middle of somewhere tour”

social celebrity

Bad Bunny

charlie puth

Doja Cat

lil nas x

lizzo

Reese witherspoon

Selena Gomez

Snoop Dogg

Star in networks

Addison Rae

Brent Rivera

charli d’amelio

Jay Shetty

Khaby Lame

Mikayla Jane Nogueira

MrBeast

Noah Beck

Latin influencer of the year

Celeste Pellegrini

emmanuel feel

Flavia Laos

honey star

ignacia antonia

Javier Ramirez

Juan Pablo Dos Santos

Lizardo Ponce

Game changer

Chloe Kim

Lebron James

Megan Rapinoe

Nathan Chen

Rafael Nadal

Russell Wilson

Serena Williams

Steph Curry

The pop podcast of 2022