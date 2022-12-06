As of December 30, the amount that each traveler may not declare goes from R$10,000 to US$10,000 (R$52,800)

The Federal Revenue has updated the rules for the entry and exit of cash in Brazil. Among the main changes is the new limit that can be carried without declaration. The amount goes from R$ 10,000 to US$ 10,000 (R$ 52,814 at the current exchange rate) or the equivalent in another currency.

If the traveler has an amount above the new ceiling, he must make the e-DVB (Electronic Declaration of Travelers Assets). There was also the exclusion of control for carrying checks and traveler’s checks.

The Normative Instruction with the new rules was published on November 28 in the Official Diary of the Union🇧🇷 Here’s the full (1 MB).

The document updates:

Normative Instruction No. 1,059/2010, which provides for customs control procedures and tax treatment applicable to traveler’s goods;

Normative Instruction No. 1,082/2010, which establishes the e-DMOV (Electronic Declaration of International Physical Movement of Values);

Normative Instruction No. 1,385/2013, which provides for the e-DBV (Electronic Declaration of Traveller’s Goods), on the customs clearance of accompanied baggage and on the carrying of valuables.

The measure aims to align customs control with the changes promoted by the new Foreign Exchange and International Capital Law, which comes into effect from December 30, 2022.

The new legislation, published in 2021, deals with the Brazilian exchange market, Brazilian capital abroad, foreign capital in Brazil and obtaining information by the BC (Central Bank) for the preparation of official macroeconomic statistics.