People Can Fly it is now also partly by Krafton. L’publisher of PUBG indeed has acquired 10% of the Outriders software house for 32 million dollars. The deal will bring fresh money into the company’s coffers, to continue its projects.

The announcement of the deal was made on March 29, 2023. The Korean publisher will acquire 60% of the new shares F series at 40.2 PLN (Polish zloty) per share. Earlier this week, People Can Fly announced the issuance of 5.85 million new Series F shares in a secondary public offering (SPO), designed to finance the development of several games. Krafton bought 3.51 million shares for around PLN 141 million ($32.8 million or €30,046,056.60 at current exchange rates), or 10% of the company.

The deal with Krafton predicts that if in the next ten years People Can Fly decides to publish two of its games, codenamed Project Victoria and Project Bifrost, with a publisher rather than independently, Krafton would have the right to first negotiate a publishing deal.

The recent SPO is expected to provide People Can Fly with the resources necessary to grow the development team and become an independent publisher, self-publishing.

Currently Polish developers have four AAA games in pre-production, which should be launched between 2025 and 2026. The two missing in addition to those mentioned are code called Project Dagger and Project Gemini. The second of the two will be published by Square Enix in 2026. In reality there is also a fifth project, Project Thunder, designed for VR viewers and developed by the Incuvo subsidiary.