Chat GPT he is going through a very difficult time. We’re talking about the new chatbot based on artificial intelligence developed by OpenAi which has become very popular in recent months, fascinating users, but also bringing with it many problems and above all concerns, as we have reported for example here. And now the life of the chatbot in the USA is at risk!

ChatGPT at risk also in the USA

A short time after the stop imposed by the Privacy Guarantor in Italy that we told you about here, a new ban seems to be on the horizon and it is that of the United States. Members of the Center for AI and Digital Policy (CAIDP) have reportedly filed a complaint with the FTC, requesting that development of ChatGPT be stopped. The reason? It goes against the FTC Act.

In concrete terms, according to the organization, the chatbot would be a threat to the privacy of citizens and a danger to public safety, as it vI violate all FTC guidelines. AI should be “transparent, explainable, just and empirically valid”, while GPT-4 would not meet any of these requirements.

The stop question is actually even broader and not limited to ChatGPT – it asks for stop the development of all language models of large dimensions (the so-called LLM) until more precise rules are established and enforced. For the moment the stop requested is six months. We will of course keep an eye on the situation and keep you updated!