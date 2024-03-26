It doesn't seem like sales of new electric cars are catching on, people are mainly buying old EVs.

Look, ultimately a large proportion of cars must be electric in a relatively short time. That makes a huge difference in emissions. Not only the amount of CO2, but also WHERE you emit the most CO2.

It is not desirable, especially in urban areas, and it is there that the EV is many times more efficient. And let's be honest, in urban areas an EV simply drives better than a car with an engine. There, I said it.

Electric cars therefore have many advantages, but also a few disadvantages. One of them is that they are quite expensive. Fortunately, there is the government that, like a true Robin Hood, takes money from the rich and gives it back to people who are just too poor for an EV.

That 'net' in particular is important. For private buyers there is the Subsidy for Private Electric Passenger Cars (SEPP). You know how it works: on a used EV you get 2,000 euros from the government, on a new EV 2,950.

We were just curious about how things are going and it turns out: people don't buy many new EVs! Damn it! This year, 10,500,000 euros has already been granted to private individuals to purchase a new car. A quick calculation shows us that 3,560 cars were sold.

And what about the occasions?

And what about used cars? Well: that's going a lot better. In fact, 10,660,000 euros in subsidies have already been granted. We put the pocket Japanese to work and ended up with 5,330 used electric cars.

We therefore see that private buyers make extensive use of the SEPP scheme. That is logical, after all (much) more used cars are sold than new cars. That has always been the case. What is striking is that the pot for okazis is much smaller. There is still 64% available for used cars (29,400,000 euros).

The pot is (much) larger for new cars. There is still 82% available, which amounts to an amount of 47,500,000 euros. So we are still waiting for a lot of people to buy a new EV this year.

