The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally fair to partly cloudy, and humid at night and Thursday morning in some inland areas, with northwesterly winds of light to moderate speed and active to strong at times, especially on the sea, causing dust..

The Center stated, in its daily statement about the weather condition that will prevail in the country tomorrow, that the winds will be northwesterly, 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 45 km/h, and the sea in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent to very turbulent.

The first tide occurs at 14:24, the second tide occurs at 02:37, the first low tide occurs at 08:24, and the second low tide occurs at 20:19. As for the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are moderate to turbulent, while the first tide occurs at 11:25. The second tide is at 22:49, the first low tide is at 16:56, and the second low tide is at 05:19..

Below is a statement of the maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels expected tomorrow:

City Maximum temperature Minimum temperature Maximum humidity Minimum humidity

Abu Dhabi 26 21 70 35

Dubai 25 22 75 40

Sharjah 25 21 85 45

Ajman 27 22 85 50

Umm Al Quwain 26 21 80 50

Ras Al Khaimah 26 22 90 40

Fujairah 32 21 65 25

Al Ain 27 19 85 30

Liwa 31 15 80 20

Ruwais 26 22 55 30

Goods 29 19 65 30

Dalma 29 20 85 40

Greater / Lesser Tunb 23 21 65 55

Abu Musa 23 22 85 60