Ciudad Juarez.- The Welfare Delegation announced the authorization of the penultimate operation to disperse the deposit of the resource for the more than 100 thousand beneficiaries of the programs for pensions for the elderly, support for people with disabilities and working mothers.

According to the calendar published by the Welfare Delegation, people registered with a Banco del Bienstar card and whose first name had the initial letter A were receiving the subsidy since Monday.

This Tuesday, however, payments will be made to beneficiaries with letter B, on Wednesday and Thursday, letter C, on Friday, letters D, E and F; while Saturday and Monday will be for letter G. On Tuesday, September 10, letters H, I, J and K; on Wednesday, September 11, letter L; on Thursday and Friday, letter M.

On Saturday, September 14, beneficiaries with letters N, Ñ, O, P and Q will receive payment; then, until Wednesday, September 18, it will be the turn of the letter R; on Thursday, the letter S; on Friday, the letters T, U and V, and on Saturday, September 21, the dispersion with letters W, X, Y and Z concludes.

Senior citizens receive a pension of six thousand pesos corresponding to two two-month periods, while people with disabilities receive 3,100 pesos and working mothers receive 1,600 pesos.

In this particular operation there will be a couple of days without deposits in mid-September, so some bills will be affected by a slight delay in the delivery of the money they are owed.

This is because the official calendar states that September 16 is a holiday, so all school and work activities, including banking, are suspended. Therefore, Monday, September 16 will not be paid.

The Welfare Card is the only official means of collecting government support, which is expected to increase in 2025.

For those who registered in the second half of August, they must be aware of the next communication from the Welfare Secretariat, through the means of contact they left in their registration, so that they can tell them when they can pick up the card from Banco del Bienestar.