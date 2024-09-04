Venezuela | Venezuela’s Maduro announced that he would bring up the celebration of Christmas to October

Venezuela|This is not the first time that President Maduro has changed the date of Christmas.

Venezuela an autocratic president Nicolas Maduro announced that he would move the celebration of Christmas to the beginning of October this year. Maduro made the announcement during an appearance on television local time on Monday.

“As a tribute to you, as a thank you, I am going to order that Christmas be brought forward to October 1,” Maduro said.

This is not the first time that Maduro has changed the date of Christmas. However, according to the news agency AFP, bringing Christmas early seems to be misleading people in order to forget the anger about the presidential election.

Maduro was declared the winner of the presidential election in late July. The election result has been widely questioned both domestically and internationally.

At least the EU, the United States, and several Latin American countries have refused to recognize Maduro as the winner of the election without the Venezuelan authorities releasing voting data that proves Maduro won.

Venezuela’s pro-Maduro Electoral Commission (CNE) has said voting data cannot be released because it has been corrupted by hackers. The election observers, on the other hand, have said that there is no evidence of this.