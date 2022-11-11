Pentiment it shows itself with a new one video diary where the game developers talk about story, characters and styleas well as of course the ideas behind this original medieval-style adventure.

After revealing the medieval history books and the novels that inspired Pentiment, in this case the authors explored the development of the protagonists, the unusual approach to graphics and the peculiar type of storytelling chosen for the occasion.

As you know, “the story of Pentiment, which sees the artist Andreas Maler find himself in the midst of various crimes and misdeeds in 16th-century Upper Bavaria, derives from a mixture of inspirations between works of fiction and real historical documents” to which Obsidian he referred.

In this case we can hear the testimonies of the game director Josh Sawyer, the creative director Hannah Kennedy, the animation director Cathy Nicholas and several other figures who contributed to the creation of the game.

Pentiment will be available starting November 15 on PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, downloadable at no additional cost by Xbox Game Pass subscribers.