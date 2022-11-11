Publisher Prime Matter and Studio developers Iggymob have released a panoramic trailer from Gungrave GORE. In about three minutes, the movie summarizes the key features of the upcoming action shooter November 22 on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One, PC and in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog.

Gungrave GORE puts us in the shoes of Grave, a modern antihero, in a story that mixes revenge, love, loyalty and, above all, an avalanche of bullets, blood and hyperviolence, set in a futuristic and dark city of Southeast Asia. The game is presented as an action with mechanics from third person shooterwith the protagonist who will be able to make massacres thanks to the double Cerberus guns and perform in stylish dances of death with the Evolution Coffin, which is transformed according to the combos.

If the video has intrigued you, we suggest you also read our tried by Gungrave GORE, in which Francesco Serino states:

“Gungrave GORE is a game with extraordinary potential, provided you understand and appreciate its structural limitations. Of course it is still too early to unbalance, our greatest fear is that it may only last a handful of hours, or that it does not have the necessary variety. to hold on until the end credits, but we can only find out later, when we can finally get our hands on the full game. How much is missing? According to them very little. We are ready. “