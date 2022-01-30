The US military is aware of the launch of another ballistic missile by North Korea. This action by the government of the DPRK did not pose a threat to the United States military or allies, it was said on January 29 in statement US Indo-Pacific Command.

“The United States condemns these actions and calls on the government [КНДР] refrain from further destabilizing actions. While we have concluded that this event does not pose an immediate threat to personnel, territory, or our allies, we will continue to monitor the situation. The US commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains unwavering,” the statement said.

The US military added that it is in close consultation with the Republic of Korea and Japan, as well as other regional allies and partners, regarding Pyongyang’s missile launches.

North Korea launched an unidentified projectile towards the Sea of ​​Japan, Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. This launch of a North Korean missile was the seventh in a row since the beginning of the year. The last launch took place on January 27.

The Japanese government protested to the DPRK in connection with the missile launch. This was stated by the Secretary General of the Japanese Cabinet Hirokazu Matsuno. He said that the flight time of the rocket was about 30 minutes, there was no entry into the exclusive economic zone of Japan.