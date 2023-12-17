Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

The Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen repeatedly attacks ships in the Red Sea. The USA now wants to take action against this with a new international operation.

Washington DC – There has been a state of war in the Middle East for eight weeks: After the attack on Israel by Palestinian Hamas militants, the Israeli military launched a comprehensive military campaign in the Gaza Strip. However, the conflict is also taking place elsewhere. In response to the Israeli operation, pro-Iranian Houthi militias in Yemen are attacking Israel with drones and also attacking ships in the Red Sea. The USA now wants to take action against this in the form of an international deployment force.

War in Israel: USA wants to launch new sea operation against Houthi threat

Specifically, it is about an international operation called “Prosperity Guardian,” according to the US magazine The Drive citing US officials reported. Accordingly, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will officially announce the operation during his upcoming visit to the Middle East. The officials did not want to comment to the magazine about which countries would be involved in the operation and what tasks other than patrols in the Red Sea would be carried out.

The US plan comes amid an increasingly escalating wave of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. In the latest wave of attacks, the US destroyer USS Carney apparently took out 14 drones. This was reported by the magazine The War Zone citing US military officials. At the same time, the British destroyer HMS Diamond shot down another drone with a Viper missile, Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said. Loud The Drive This was the first time the British Navy had destroyed an air target since the Gulf War in 1991.

The U.S. official said the attack lasted about 45 minutes. The American and British ships were in constant contact while repelling the attack. The target was apparently a cargo ship that was sailing through the Red Sea. US Central Command later said CENTCOM that all drones had been shot down “without any damage to ships in the area or injuries.” In recent weeks, the Houthis, who have been provided with weapons and financial aid by Iran, have repeatedly boarded ships and prevented them from continuing their journey.

War in Israel: Pentagon is probably considering direct strikes against pro-Iranian Houthi militia

Apparently, a possible tougher measure against the pro-Iranian militias is also being planned, according to the US online medium Semafor and the newspaper Politico reported unanimously. The Pentagon is considering direct strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen to end security risks in the Red Sea. US government officials told the publications they are concerned that Iran and the Houthis are trying to disrupt global maritime trade. Their goal, according to U.S. officials: to prevent trade to Israel and drive up costs to the U.S. for its support of Israel.

However, considering direct attacks against the Houthis is difficult. Because the USA fears that such a step will lead to an expansion of the war in Israel could lead. The USA has always made it clear that the focus is on preventing the conflict from spreading. But Politico now reported that the increased threat could lead to a change of mind here.

It was loudly acknowledged that the situation was becoming more and more threatening Semafor also the former US Lieutenant General Michael Nagata. “There is something like an undeclared war between Iran and the USA,” he said, referring to developments outside Israel and added: “This is a dangerous development. I think we can no longer predict where this will all go.” (bb)