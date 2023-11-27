The General Authority for Pensions and Social Security said that the provisions of Decree Law No. (57) of 2023 regarding pensions and social insurance will apply to citizens joining work for the first time from October 31, 2023 onwards, with any employer affiliated with the Authority.

She explained that the entities affiliated with the Authority are employers in the federal and local government in all the emirates of the country, with the exception of employers in the local government of the Emirates of Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. The Authority is also affiliated with employers in the private sector in all emirates of the country, with the exception of employers in the private sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. .

For example, private sector employers whose headquarters are located in any of the country’s emirates are subject to the Pensions Authority and its new law, including its branches in other emirates. As for entities that take the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, for example, as their main center for management, they are subject to the Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund Law. Including its branches in other emirates.

Accordingly, all insured persons enrolled with employers affiliated with the Pensions Authority, starting from October 31, 2023, will be included in the provisions of the new law, and employers must be familiar with all provisions related to their registration and subscription on their behalf, and follow up on all circulars or awareness news issued by the Authority regarding this matter. The matter in the media, and its unified account GPSSAAE on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Accordingly, the insured persons who are current subscribers to the Authority before the date of October 31, 2023, will continue to be covered by the provisions of the current Federal Law No. (7) of 1999 for pensions and social insurance and its amendments, even if one of them moves to a new employer after this date.

The Authority pointed out that if one of the insured persons currently covered by the provisions of the current Federal Law No. (7) of 1999 for Pensions and Social Security and its amendments moves to a new employer after the date of October 31, 2023, the provisions of the new law will also not apply to him and he will continue to be covered by the provisions of the current law as it is.

Regarding whether the provisions of the new law apply to those who received an end-of-service gratuity in accordance with the current Pensions Law No. (7) of 1999 if they returned to work after October 31, 2023, the authority clarified that the provisions of the new law also do not apply to them, and they remain covered by the provisions of the current law.

The Authority also clarified that the provisions of the new law will not apply to retirees covered by the current Pensions Law No. (7) of 1999, even if one of them returns to work for any entity affiliated with the Pensions Authority, as he will continue to be covered by the provisions of the current law without change.