Pensions, when will the fourteenth month arrive? In July, an increased allowance will arrive for those with an income less than twice the minimum allowance

In July together with the pension it will also arrive fourteenth for those who have an income less than twice the minimum treatment, therefore 15,563.86 euros per year. The confirmation came directly from theINPSwhich clarifies how the payment is made “ex officio for those subjects for whom the income data needed to carry out the processing are available in the Institute’s databases”.

Those who “fulfil the age requirement requested by the August 1, 2024 (pensions managed in integrated systems) or by July 1, 2024 (pensions managed in the proprietary systems of the Public Management and former INPGI 1) December 31, 2024, and to those who became pension holders during 2024, who fall within the age and income limits set by law, the fourteenth is, as usual, automatically attributed with the instalment of December 2024”.

It should be noted, however, that the income limit increases to up to 16.067,86 euro thanks to safeguard clause for those who have at least 25 years of contributions paid. The contribution goes from 336 euros for those with 15-18 years of contributions and an income between 1.5-2 times the minimum benefit up to 655 euros for those with at least 25 years of contributions and an income less than 1.5-2 times the minimum benefit (11,823.90 euros).