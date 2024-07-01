Kadokawa Corporation And Element Craft they announce that Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World Witch’s re:surrection will be available in Japan from this summer on iOS And Android.

It is an RPG with 3D graphics developed under the supervision of Nagatsuki rugscreator of the original series. Below we see a new trailer, accompanied by the song “Resurrection” Of Konomi Suzuki.

Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World Witch’s re:surrection – Trailer

Source: Kadokawa Corporation Street Gematsu