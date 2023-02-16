The General Pension and Social Security Authority said that the aim of the inspection visits is not to release the violations, as much as it is to correct the erroneous practices that some employers may fall into at the level of registration and payment of contributions due on the insured, and to ensure that all legal rules in force in this regard are followed.

She affirmed her belief in the importance of partnership and strengthening communication with employers, noting that this is the best guarantee for the insurance work system to achieve its goals, foremost of which is protecting the rights of insured citizens and their families in the future, pointing out that registration in insurance is the first step to obtaining Insurance benefits.

The authority clarified that issuing violations and referring them to the judiciary may be the last resort in the event that employers do not cooperate to solve problems related to the registration and subscription processes on behalf of the insured, or those related to wrong practices that employers may fall into, consciously or unconsciously. Without a real desire on the part of the business owner to deal with it, therefore, the Authority seeks, through the “Your Obligation Protects You” campaign, to emphasize the objectives of the inspection campaigns, which mainly aim at correcting practices and not releasing violations.

And she indicated that the judicial police grant inspection employees the right to enter the employers’ headquarters without prior notification from the Authority, with the aim of identifying the nature of the real procedures applied in the employers towards the national employees who are supposed to be covered by the provisions of the Pensions and Social Security Law.

She explained that the inspection staff have the right to view the files and records related to the implementation of the provisions of the pension law, and the right to view the documents proving the registration of the employees covered by the provisions of the law, and they also have the right to view the payroll and records of payment of monthly contributions to ensure that contributions are paid on real wages. Verifying that the employer has registered its workers within the legal period. The authority pointed out the need to register the insured within a month from the date of his joining the work, and to provide the authority with the file of the end of the insured’s service within a month from the date of termination of service, explaining that the contributions are due on behalf of the insured for the part of the month in which he joined the employer, while it is not due for a part The month in which his service was terminated.

The conditions for the insured to participate in the insurance include that he enjoys the nationality of the UAE, which is proven by the family book. It is also required that the age of the insured at the time of subscription is not less than 18 years and not more than 60, and that he be medically fit to work upon appointment. The Authority said that all citizens working in federal employers and citizens working in the local government sector, with the exception of the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, and all citizens working in the private sector, with the exception of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, fall within the framework of coverage by the provisions of the federal law that the Authority implements.

She pointed out that the companies whose main headquarters are located in any of the emirates of the country are subject to the provisions of the Federal Pension Law, including its branches in other emirates. .