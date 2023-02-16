Anger recovered for Juventus: Massimiliano Allegri left his position on the bench to head to the locker room, only to return to the bench with a very tight smile that says it all about his thoughts after the penalty not given to the black and whites after eight minutes of added time, in the final of the first leg of the Europa League play-offs closed on 1-1 by Juventus with Nantes at the Allianz Stadium. And the furious technician was joined by the protests of Leonardo Bonucci, the “non-player” captain, who did not enter but on the bench, who at the end of the bench went to complain about the failure to decide the penalty with the referee.