The case in full recovery: Centonze’s hand touch from Nantes was not judged irregular, but after the video check the referee decided on Bremer’s offensive foul
Anger recovered for Juventus: Massimiliano Allegri left his position on the bench to head to the locker room, only to return to the bench with a very tight smile that says it all about his thoughts after the penalty not given to the black and whites after eight minutes of added time, in the final of the first leg of the Europa League play-offs closed on 1-1 by Juventus with Nantes at the Allianz Stadium. And the furious technician was joined by the protests of Leonardo Bonucci, the “non-player” captain, who did not enter but on the bench, who at the end of the bench went to complain about the failure to decide the penalty with the referee.
The episode
—
Sixth minute of added time at the Allianz Stadium, final assault by a Juventus guilty of having only got there on a 1-1 draw with Nantes. Cross from the right by Cuadrado, two Juventus players tower over the far post: Bremer heads high, anticipating Locatelli, who is perhaps in an even better position. But the video review highlights a crucial detail: a touch of the hand by the defender of Nantes Centonze, headed over by Bremer. The Portuguese referee Pinheiro recalled by the Var compatriot Martins went to review the video. After a long on-field review that lasted a couple of minutes, the surprise decision. Which does not enter into the merits, getting away with the decision of Bremer’s attacking foul on Centonze at the time of the jump.
February 16, 2023 (change February 16, 2023 | 23:40)
