Pensioners will start the new year not only with an increase in their payroll of 2.5%, in line with the average inflation of the last twelve months, but with an extra income of 232 euros on average. It will be in the second half of January when they will receive a payment to compensate for the deviation in prices, since the revaluation of 2021 was lower than the CPI registered this year, as confirmed this Wednesday by the Ministry of Inclusion and Social Security, once known the final inflation figure for November.

Thus, if their benefits rose 0.9%, based on the inflation forecast for this year, prices have finally risen to 2.5%, so the State will compensate the elderly with those 1.6 points Of diference. This means that pensioners have received each month 16.6 euros less than they should in order not to lose purchasing power, so that in the second half of January they will be compensated with a single payment of 232 euros. This amount will rise for retirees to 267.6 euros, while widows will receive 166 euros.

The nearly 340,000 beneficiaries of the Minimum Vital Income (IMV) will also be entitled to this ‘pay’, who will receive 1.6% more depending on the income depending on the months to which they have had access.

With the 2.5% increase, the more than 8.8 million pensioners will start the new year with an average increase of 25.96 euros, which will place their benefit at 1,064.4 euros, which is 363 euros more than income per year. The increase will be greater for the more than six million retirees: they will earn 30 euros more per month (29.87 euros) to exceed, for the first time, 1,223 euros. Even the maximum retirement pension of the system will scale for the first time to 2,819 euros per month, which will mean annual income of 39,468.66 euros, 962.78 euros more than in 2021.

The more than 2.3 million widows will have to settle for an increase of 18.5 euros per month, which will take their benefit to exceed 760 euros.

For their part, the minimum and non-contributory pensions will have a 3% increase in 2022. With this revaluation, the minimum retirement pension will stand at 721 euros per month, 10,103.8 euros per year in the case of single-family (compared to the 9,808.4 of 2021), and will grow to 12,467 if they have a dependent spouse (in 2021 it was 12,103).