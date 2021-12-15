Sergio Agüero as a child.
Photo:
Jorge Dominelli / El Grafico
Updated to
Sergio Agüero as a child.
Photo:
Jorge Dominelli / El Grafico
Updated to
Sergio Agüero in the lower categories of Atlético Independiente.
Photo:
Jorge Dominelli / El Grafico
Updated to
Sergio Agüero with Bochini in the lower categories of Atlético Independiente.
Photo:
Jorge Dominelli / El Grafico
Updated to
Sergio Agüero in the lower categories of Atlético Independiente.
Photo:
Jorge Dominelli / El Grafico
Updated to
Sergio Agüero with Atlético Independiente in 2004.
Photo:
Updated to
Sergio Agüero signed a contract with Atlético de Madrid in May 2006. In the image with Miguel Ángel Gil Marín and Julio Comparada.
Photo:
Updated to
Agüero arriving in Barajas as a new Atlético de Madrid player on June 4, 2006.
Photo:
JESUS RUBIO
DAILY AS
Updated to
Agüero was introduced on June 5, 2006 as a new Atlético de Madrid player at the Vicente Calderón. In the image with Enrique Cerezo.
Photo:
FELIPE SEVILLANO
DAILY AS
Updated to
Agüero was introduced on June 5, 2006 as a new Atlético de Madrid player at the Vicente Calderón.
Photo:
FELIPE SEVILLANO
DAILY AS
Updated to
Agüero's debut with Atlético de Madrid on August 27, 2006 against Racing de Santander.
Photo:
FELIPE SEVILLANO
DAILY AS
Updated to
Agüero's debut with Atlético de Madrid on August 27, 2006 against Racing de Santander.
Photo:
FELIPE SEVILLANO
DAILY AS
Updated to
Javier Aguirre with Agüero.
Photo:
ALEJANDRO GONZALEZ
DAILY AS
DAILY AS
Updated to
Supporters in Shanghai during Atlético de Madrid's China tour in 2006.
Photo:
ALEJANDRO GONZALEZ
DAILY AS
DAILY AS
Updated to
Agüero received the Golden Boy Trophy from Tuttosport in 2007.
Photo:
HELIOS DE LA RUBIA
DAILY AS
DAILY AS
Updated to
Agüero and Raúl in 2008.
Photo:
JESUS AGUILERA
DAILY AS
Updated to
Agüero and Forlan celebrate 0-1 against Real Madrid on August 25, 2007.
Photo:
DAILY AS
Updated to
Agüero and Sergio Ramos.
Photo:
CARLOS MARTINEZ
DAILY AS
Updated to
Agüero with the EFE 2008 Trophy, award for the Best Ibero-American Player.
Photo:
DANI SANCHEZ
DAILY AS
Updated to
Agüero celebrates Forlan's goal in the 2010 Europa League final against Fulham FC in Hamburg.
Photo:
ADRIAN DENNIS
AFP
AFP
Updated to
Sergio Agüero with the 2010 Europa League.
Photo:
DAILY AS
Updated to
Atlético's players celebrate the 2010 Europa League with Sergio Agüero.
Photo:
Dani well
AFP
AFP
Updated to
Agüero with the 2010 European Super Cup after winning with Atlético de Madrid at Inter Milan in Monaco.
Photo:
PEPE ANDRES
DAILY AS
Updated to
Agüero scores Barcelona 4-1 in the league game on March 1, 2008.
Photo:
CHEMA DIAZ
DAILY AS
Updated to
Aguero celebrating a goal.
Photo:
MACARIO MUÑOZ
DAILY AS
Updated to
Fernando Torres and Agüero in 2007.
Photo:
LALO R. VILLAR
DAILY AS
Updated to
In May 2011, Agüero announced his intention to leave Atlético de Madrid.
Photo:
CARLOS MARTINEZ
DAILY AS
Updated to
Agüero made his debut for Manchester City on August 15, 2011 against Swansea.
Photo:
NIGEL RODDIS
REUTERS
Updated to
Agüero made his debut for Manchester City on August 15, 2011 against Swansea. In the picture with David Silva.
Photo:
ROGER PARKER
EFE
EFE
Updated to
Agüero celebrates a goal for Manchester City in 2011.
Photo:
NIGEL RODDIS
REUTERS
Updated to
Sergio Agüero with the 2012 Premier League trophy.
Photo:
PHIL NOBLE
REUTERS
Updated to
Sergio Agüero of Manchester City celebrating the 2012 Premier League.
Photo:
Chris brunskill
Getty Images
Updated to
Sergio Aguero.
Photo:
PHIL NOBLE
REUTERS
Updated to
Agüero against Manchester United in 2012.
Photo:
PHIL NOBLE
REUTERS
Updated to
Sergio Agüero with the 2014 Premier League trophy.
Photo:
NIGEL RODDIS
REUTERS
Updated to
On May 23, 2021 he played his last game with Manchester City
Photo:
Michael Regan
Getty Images
Updated to
On May 31, he is presented as a new Barcelona player
Photo:
LLUIS GENE
AFP
AFP
Updated to
Kun Agüero with the Argentina team at the age of 16.
Photo:
Updated to
Agüero celebrates Argentina's first goal against the Czech Republic during the 2007 U-20 World Cup in Canada.
Photo:
EDUARDO MUNOZ
REUTERS
Updated to
Agüero during the U20 World Cup final between Argentina and the Czech Republic in 2007.
Photo:
EMIL VAS
REUTERS
Updated to
World Sub 20 of Canada 2007; Agüero receives the Ballon d'Or along with Sepp Blatter and Jack Warner.
Photo:
GEOFF ROBINS
AFP
AFP
Updated to
Agüero lifts the U20 World Champions trophy in Toronto, Canada in 2007.
Photo:
SHAUN BEST
REUTERS
Updated to
Sergio Agüero celebrates the gold medal won with Argentina at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.
Photo:
DANIEL GARCIA
DAILY AS
Updated to
Agüero with Maradona after winning the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Photo:
HELIOS DE LA RUBIA
DAILY AS
DAILY AS
Updated to
Sergio Agüero kisses the gold medal won with Argentina at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.
Photo:
CARLOS MARTINEZ
DAILY AS
Updated to
Maradona comforts Agüero after losing to Germany at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
Photo:
CARL DE SOUZA
AFP
AFP
Updated to
Sergio Agüero celebrates a goal against Costa Rica in the 2011 Copa América.
Photo:
ENRIQUE MARCARIAN
REUTERS
REUTERS
Updated to
Agüero celebrates Argentina's victory on penalties against the Netherlands that gave them a pass to the final of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
Photo:
FABRICE COFFRINI
AFP
AFP
Updated to
Press conference where the Argentine forward announced his retirement.
Photo:
RODOLFO MOLINA
DAILY AS
Updated to
Kun Agüero's career in pictures
