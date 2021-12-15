Sergio Agüero as a child. Photo:



December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Sergio Agüero in the lower categories of Atlético Independiente. Photo:



December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Sergio Agüero with Bochini in the lower categories of Atlético Independiente. Photo:



December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Sergio Agüero in the lower categories of Atlético Independiente. Photo:



December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Sergio Agüero with Atlético Independiente in 2004. Photo:



December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Sergio Agüero signed a contract with Atlético de Madrid in May 2006. In the image with Miguel Ángel Gil Marín and Julio Comparada. Photo:



December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Agüero arriving in Barajas as a new Atlético de Madrid player on June 4, 2006. Photo:

JESUS ​​RUBIO

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Agüero was introduced on June 5, 2006 as a new Atlético de Madrid player at the Vicente Calderón. In the image with Enrique Cerezo. Photo:

FELIPE SEVILLANO

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Agüero was introduced on June 5, 2006 as a new Atlético de Madrid player at the Vicente Calderón. Photo:

FELIPE SEVILLANO

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Agüero’s debut with Atlético de Madrid on August 27, 2006 against Racing de Santander. Photo:

FELIPE SEVILLANO

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Agüero’s debut with Atlético de Madrid on August 27, 2006 against Racing de Santander. Photo:

FELIPE SEVILLANO

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Javier Aguirre with Agüero. Photo:

ALEJANDRO GONZALEZ

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Supporters in Shanghai during Atlético de Madrid’s China tour in 2006. Photo:

ALEJANDRO GONZALEZ

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Agüero received the Golden Boy Trophy from Tuttosport in 2007. Photo:

HELIOS DE LA RUBIA

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Agüero and Raúl in 2008. Photo:

JESUS ​​AGUILERA

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Agüero and Forlan celebrate 0-1 against Real Madrid on August 25, 2007. Photo:



December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Agüero and Sergio Ramos. Photo:

CARLOS MARTINEZ

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Agüero with the EFE 2008 Trophy, award for the Best Ibero-American Player. Photo:

DANI SANCHEZ

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Agüero celebrates Forlan’s goal in the 2010 Europa League final against Fulham FC in Hamburg. Photo:

ADRIAN DENNIS

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Sergio Agüero with the 2010 Europa League. Photo:



December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Atlético’s players celebrate the 2010 Europa League with Sergio Agüero. Photo:

Dani well

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Agüero with the 2010 European Super Cup after winning with Atlético de Madrid at Inter Milan in Monaco. Photo:

PEPE ANDRES

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Agüero scores Barcelona 4-1 in the league game on March 1, 2008. Photo:

CHEMA DIAZ

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Aguero celebrating a goal. Photo:

MACARIO MUÑOZ

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Fernando Torres and Agüero in 2007. Photo:

LALO R. VILLAR

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



In May 2011, Agüero announced his intention to leave Atlético de Madrid. Photo:

CARLOS MARTINEZ

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Agüero made his debut for Manchester City on August 15, 2011 against Swansea. Photo:

NIGEL RODDIS

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Agüero made his debut for Manchester City on August 15, 2011 against Swansea. In the picture with David Silva. Photo:

ROGER PARKER

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Agüero celebrates a goal for Manchester City in 2011. Photo:

NIGEL RODDIS

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Sergio Agüero with the 2012 Premier League trophy. Photo:

PHIL NOBLE

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Sergio Agüero of Manchester City celebrating the 2012 Premier League. Photo:

Chris brunskill

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Sergio Aguero. Photo:

PHIL NOBLE

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Agüero against Manchester United in 2012. Photo:

PHIL NOBLE

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Sergio Agüero with the 2014 Premier League trophy. Photo:

NIGEL RODDIS

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



On May 23, 2021 he played his last game with Manchester City Photo:

Michael Regan

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



On May 31, he is presented as a new Barcelona player Photo:

LLUIS GENE

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Kun Agüero with the Argentina team at the age of 16. Photo:



December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Agüero celebrates Argentina’s first goal against the Czech Republic during the 2007 U-20 World Cup in Canada. Photo:

EDUARDO MUNOZ

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Agüero during the U20 World Cup final between Argentina and the Czech Republic in 2007. Photo:

EMIL VAS

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



World Sub 20 of Canada 2007; Agüero receives the Ballon d’Or along with Sepp Blatter and Jack Warner. Photo:

GEOFF ROBINS

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Agüero lifts the U20 World Champions trophy in Toronto, Canada in 2007. Photo:

SHAUN BEST

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Sergio Agüero celebrates the gold medal won with Argentina at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Photo:

DANIEL GARCIA

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Agüero with Maradona after winning the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Photo:

HELIOS DE LA RUBIA

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Sergio Agüero kisses the gold medal won with Argentina at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Photo:

CARLOS MARTINEZ

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Maradona comforts Agüero after losing to Germany at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Photo:

CARL DE SOUZA

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Sergio Agüero celebrates a goal against Costa Rica in the 2011 Copa América. Photo:

ENRIQUE MARCARIAN

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET



Agüero celebrates Argentina’s victory on penalties against the Netherlands that gave them a pass to the final of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Photo:

FABRICE COFFRINI

December 15, 2021

at 13:54 CET

