The police transferred to a psychiatric hospital a 69-year-old man who, on Friday, December 23, killed three Kurds near a cultural center in Paris. This was announced on December 24 by the TV channel BFM.

The doctor who examined the man stated that “the state of health of the victim is incompatible with the arrest.”

As the Paris prosecutor’s office clarified, the accused was taken to a psychiatric hospital of the General Directorate of Police of the French capital.

“Therefore, the measure of detention chosen by the police has been canceled until it is presented to the investigator, when his state of health allows it,” the department added.

Earlier on Saturday, Kurdish demonstrators rioted in central Paris. They smashed public transport stops, set fire to cars and street furniture. For security reasons, several Paris metro stations were closed for several hours.

On Friday, three people were killed in a shooting in the 10th arrondissement of Paris. Three people were injured. One of them is in critical condition.

A 69-year-old suspect was arrested. He had previously been prosecuted for a racist attack. A criminal case has been opened on the fact of murder and attempted murder.