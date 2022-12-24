If the PS4 stands out for something, it is because its catalog has almost all the fighting games on the market, and the same can be said of the PS5 thanks to its backward compatibility.

Both platforms are usually preferred by many players due to the quality of their online gameplay, exclusives, and their controls. The latter stand out especially because they have good connection speed and the distribution of buttons and levers is appropriate.

Of course, it is possible to acquire a more professional control such as that of arcade machines. The PS4 and PS5 are very accessible consoles for those who want to enjoy fighting games.

Companies that develop titles of this type always have these platforms in their sights. Among them, of course, are Capcom, Bandai Namco, SNK and others, which are the most recognized among the players themselves.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

To this we must add the support of Sony and PlayStation to the esports or electronic sports scene. It’s not for nothing that EVO is currently a company-backed tournament series.

This is why promotions related to these competitions can be expected. Although the PS4 is already out due to the PS5, the latter will surely continue to receive great support from fighting game developers and publishers.

Fountain: Capcom.

What fighting games stand out on PS4 and PS5?

The following is a list of selected fighting games that work without issue on both PS4 and PS5. So it is convenient to take them into account when choosing a title of the genre to enjoy:

tekken 7

Release date: June 2, 2017

It is thus far the most polished and refined installment in the series of tekken but the eighth installment that looks spectacular is already on the way.

There is no better experience to enjoy than what the King of Iron Fist Tournament has to offer. Of course, its learning curve is not as simple as other games.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Departure date: February 14, 2020

Street Fighter V: Champion Editionbefore the release of its successor, is one of the best installments of this series of Capcom fighting games on PS4 and PS5.

The first version did not start very well but with determination and dedication it was improving. His cast of fighters and options make him stand out.

Samurai Showdown

Departure date: June 25, 2019

This title marks the return of the series of Samurai Showdown. It is not the first game in the series in 3D but it is the one that best adapted the gameplay of the franchise.

This one has great support and has been constantly receiving new fighters as well as options. It is a title that offers a rich and deep experience.

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Departure date: January 26, 2018

This is one of the best fighting games based on the series of dragonball and that can be played on both PS4 and PS5.

Since his departure he received constant support from Arc System Works in the form of new fighters and options. It is a spectacular title but also accessible to gamers.

Capcom Fighting Collection

Departure date: June 24, 2022

This compilation of fighting games brings together titles from darkstalkers, cyberbots, Red Earth and even some of Street Fighter and other more curious.

It’s a true glimpse into the past that really grabs your attention. It is undoubtedly an excellent way to remember a bygone era in the arcades.

In addition to PS4 and PS5 we have more video game information at EarthGamer.