Arezzo, his penis amputated by mistake: doctor on trial

A gross error of a doctor has turned one’s life upside down patient. A man, born in 1954 he underwent Arezzo to some exams for a suspected penile cancer. From here the decision was made to intervene surgically amputating the organ. Mission accomplished, but, according to what has been learned, it seems that there was no trace of a tumor. Today – reports the Corriere di Arezzo – the urologist is under accusation while the patient considers himself the victim of a very serious damage and ask for compensation. The delicate health case is the subject of a judicial file that the last March 9 arrived in the courtroom of the judge Court Of Arezzofor the preliminary hearing.

TO to risk the process is a thirty-year-old doctor who performed the surgical operation on 13 November 2018 at San Donato a man, born in 1954of the Valtiberina, which had been previously visited in October, the outcome of thehistological examination reveals the glaring error. According to what was reconstructed by the patient’s lawyers, a tumor pathology of the penis was suspected, later denied by the tests on tissue taken. Initially, the prosecutor had concluded for the archiving, but the patient’s lawyers opposed the investigating judge and after the hearing held at the end of 2022, the judge he opted for forced indictment of the doctor.

