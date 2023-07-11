“Doing what Trump says would mean giving in to Russian President Vladimir Putin,” Pence said.

When asked on Fox News how he thinks the war in Ukraine will play out, Pence said he believes “it ends up giving the Ukrainians what they need to win.”

But “the only way to end this war in one day is if you give Putin what he wants,” Pence said.

Pence, who has previously criticized Trump for praising Putin, warned that the Russian leader would likely move on to neighboring countries if he managed to bypass Ukraine, referring to Lithuania, Estonia or Latvia.

“Those will be countries where we have to send our armed forces to fight under the NATO treaty, so I think it’s in the interest of the United States that we give the Ukrainians what they need, to help them fend off the Russian forces there,” he said.

The presidential candidate also added that this “would be the most effective way to send a message to Beijing that the United States and the West will not tolerate military aggression from Russia or China to redraw international lines by force.”

Trump has repeatedly claimed, since Russia began its military operations against Ukraine in February 2022, that he would be able to end the conflict within one day, although he did not explain how he would do so.

The former president also said that “the United States should not play an important role in sending military aid to Ukraine to fight the Russian forces.”

It is noteworthy that Pence met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine late last month, and he recently emerged as the most outspoken presidential candidate in the Republican Party in favor of providing support to the Ukrainians.

And Pence relied on an argument, which is that “although this war is not America’s war, the fighting in Ukraine is part of a broader struggle for freedom abroad, and it is ultimately in the interest of the United States,” according to his philosophy.

On the other hand, Pence also criticized the pace and speed with which the administration of current President Joe Biden provides military equipment to Ukraine to fight the Russian forces.