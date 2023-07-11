DThe videos of the incident show Harry Styles between pain and resignation. During a performance by the British singer in Vienna on Saturday, a fan threw an object towards the stage and hit him in the eye.

Styles, dressed in green sequin pants and actually in a party mood, flinched and leaned forward, covering his face with his hand. The funny comments that the twenty-nine-year-old had already posted on social media after similar experiences did not materialize this time.

Instead of styles, however, dozens of fans reported. “I just can’t understand why people throw things on stage. And certainly not why aim for the face while doing so,” tweeted one follower.

Solidarity and lack of understanding from the fans

Another fan warned of the consequences of the “throw things culture”: “The trend is destroying the concert experience for many,” he wrote. “Live performances are becoming more expensive and exclusive because more security personnel are needed.”

In fact, Harry Styles isn’t the first to suffer. A cellphone fell next to rapper Drake during a performance in Chicago last week. Two weeks ago, country singer Kelsea Ballerini was injured by a bracelet that was thrown towards the stage from the audience.

And Pink marveled at a bag of ashes – thrown on stage by a fan whose mum was also said to be a fan. Ava Max was hit even harder. At a performance in Los Angeles two weeks ago, a concert-goer ran onto the stage and slapped the singer.

Numerous stars affected

Bebe Rexha, known for tracks like “I’m A Mess” and “Baby, I’m Jealous,” was also injured. Three weeks ago, while she was performing on New York’s Rooftop at Pier 17 open-air stage, a mobile phone hit the 33-year-old in the face so hard that the wound had to be stitched up.







The thrower, a 27-year-old fan from New Jersey, surprised after the arrest by explaining that he had followed a Tiktok trend: “You throw your phone on the stage, the celebrity takes it, takes a selfie and throws it back. “

Grammy winner Harry Styles probably knows better than anyone about attempts by fans to get closer to the idol. Even as a singer in the boy band One Direction, tampons flew at him on stage alongside classics such as stuffed animals and panties.

Not just soft objects

In an allusion to his title “Kiwi”, fans also repeatedly threw the fruit of the same name at him. Feather boas and hats, which are among the heartthrob’s favorite outfits, are also a regular hit on stage.

Like fans’ rainbow flags, Styles mostly incorporates them into his performances. When the performance series “Love on Tour” stopped in Los Angeles last fall, the fans held their breath for a moment. At the time, Styles was hit in the eye by a chewy lozenge and winced in pain. “See you tomorrow, then. With an eye patch,” he said later.

After the latest litter in Vienna, Styles seems to have lost the fun of an exchange with the fans. The singer has so far left questions about his health unanswered.