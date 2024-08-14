The ‘king’ of sanctions

The Formula 1 summer break also allows us to take stock of the situation situation of penalties awarded to individual pilots, that everyone will have to deal with upon returning from vacation. The sword of Damocles hanging over everyone’s head driver it is that of the disqualification upon reaching 12 penalty points in the last 12 months. A situation that has never occurred since this penalty system was introduced.

This year the risk of a possible disqualification exists, especially for Kevin MagnussenThe Dane from Haas, already certain to lose his seat next year, is in fact just two points away from a mandatory one-race ‘stoppage’ after having managed the not easy feat of collecting 10 penalty points in the first six rounds of the year.

Pilot Points Points Attributes GP Motivation Expiration Kevin Magnussen 10 3 Saudi Arabia 2024 Accident 09-Mar-25 2 China 2024 Accident 21-Apr-25 3 Miami 2024 Left the track and gained a lead (x3) 05-May-25 2 Miami 2024 Accident 06-May-25 Sergio Perez 8 1 Singapore 2023 Accident 17-Sep-24 2 Japan 2023 Accident 24-Sep-24 2 Japan 2023 Overtaking under SC 24-Sep-24 2 Abu Dhabi 2023 Accident 26-Nov-24 1 Saudi Arabia 2024 Unsafe release 09-Mar-25 Logan Sargeant 8 2 Mexico 2023 Overtaking under yellow flag 29-Oct-24 2 Japan 2023 Accident 24-Sep-24 2 Italy 2023 Accident 03-Sep-24 2 China 2024 Overtaking under Safety Car 21-Apr-25 Fernando Alonso 8 3 Australia 2024 Potentially dangerous driving 24-Mar-25 3 China 2024 Accident 20-Apr-25 2 Austria 2024 Accident 30-Jun-25 Lance Stroll 5 3 Las Vegas 2023 Overtaking under double yellow flag 17-Nov-24 2 China 2024 Accident 21-Apr-25 Max Verstappen 4 2 Las Vegas 2023 Pilot forced off track 18-Nov-24 2 Austria 2024 Accident 30-Jun-25 Esteban Ocon 3 1 Miami 2024 Unsafe release 04-May-25 2 Munich 2024 Accident 26-May-25 George Russell 2 2 Las Vegas 2023 Accident 18-Nov-24 Lewis Hamilton 2 2 Italy 2023 Accident 03-Sep-24 Yuki-Tsunoda 2 2 Netherlands 2023 Accident 27-Aug-24 Valtteri Bottas 2 2 Mexico 2023 Accident 29-Oct-24 Daniel Ricciardo 2 2 China 2024 Overtaking under Safety Car 21-Apr-25 Nico Hulkenberg 2 2 Austria 2024 Pilot forced off track 29-Jun-25 Carlos Sainz 1 1 Miami 2024 Accident 05-May-25

Who takes risks and who discards

Since then – fortunately – the Viking from Roskilde has calmed down. However, it will be enough another medium-serious infringement in the last 10 GPs to run into a disqualification that would be historic in its own way. It must be said, however, that in similar situations in the past, the commissioners have given the impression of preferring to turn a blind eye – when possible. The situation is still not calm Fernando Alonsowith eight penalty points and four points away from a possible one-game suspension.

The Asturian, just like Magnussen, has received all the sanctions of the last 12 months this season and therefore has no penalty points to discard. Different situations instead Sergio Perez and Logan Sargeantboth at eight points but with many penalty points to remove within a month: Checo will have five points ‘returned’ by the end of September and Sargeant four. Given the negative season that the two are experiencing on the track, this could be one of the few good news of their summer.