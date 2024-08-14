The ‘king’ of sanctions
The Formula 1 summer break also allows us to take stock of the situation situation of penalties awarded to individual pilots, that everyone will have to deal with upon returning from vacation. The sword of Damocles hanging over everyone’s head driver it is that of the disqualification upon reaching 12 penalty points in the last 12 months. A situation that has never occurred since this penalty system was introduced.
This year the risk of a possible disqualification exists, especially for Kevin MagnussenThe Dane from Haas, already certain to lose his seat next year, is in fact just two points away from a mandatory one-race ‘stoppage’ after having managed the not easy feat of collecting 10 penalty points in the first six rounds of the year.
|Pilot
|Points
|Points Attributes
|GP
|Motivation
|Expiration
|Kevin Magnussen
|10
|3
|Saudi Arabia 2024
|Accident
|09-Mar-25
|2
|China 2024
|Accident
|21-Apr-25
|3
|Miami 2024
|Left the track and gained a lead (x3)
|05-May-25
|2
|Miami 2024
|Accident
|06-May-25
|Sergio Perez
|8
|1
|Singapore 2023
|Accident
|17-Sep-24
|2
|Japan 2023
|Accident
|24-Sep-24
|2
|Japan 2023
|Overtaking under SC
|24-Sep-24
|2
|Abu Dhabi 2023
|Accident
|26-Nov-24
|1
|Saudi Arabia 2024
|Unsafe release
|09-Mar-25
|Logan Sargeant
|8
|2
|Mexico 2023
|Overtaking under yellow flag
|29-Oct-24
|2
|Japan 2023
|Accident
|24-Sep-24
|2
|Italy 2023
|Accident
|03-Sep-24
|2
|China 2024
|Overtaking under Safety Car
|21-Apr-25
|Fernando Alonso
|8
|3
|Australia 2024
|Potentially dangerous driving
|24-Mar-25
|3
|China 2024
|Accident
|20-Apr-25
|2
|Austria 2024
|Accident
|30-Jun-25
|Lance Stroll
|5
|3
|Las Vegas 2023
|Overtaking under double yellow flag
|17-Nov-24
|2
|China 2024
|Accident
|21-Apr-25
|Max Verstappen
|4
|2
|Las Vegas 2023
|Pilot forced off track
|18-Nov-24
|2
|Austria 2024
|Accident
|30-Jun-25
|Esteban Ocon
|3
|1
|Miami 2024
|Unsafe release
|04-May-25
|2
|Munich 2024
|Accident
|26-May-25
|George Russell
|2
|2
|Las Vegas 2023
|Accident
|18-Nov-24
|Lewis Hamilton
|2
|2
|Italy 2023
|Accident
|03-Sep-24
|Yuki-Tsunoda
|2
|2
|Netherlands 2023
|Accident
|27-Aug-24
|Valtteri Bottas
|2
|2
|Mexico 2023
|Accident
|29-Oct-24
|Daniel Ricciardo
|2
|2
|China 2024
|Overtaking under Safety Car
|21-Apr-25
|Nico Hulkenberg
|2
|2
|Austria 2024
|Pilot forced off track
|29-Jun-25
|Carlos Sainz
|1
|1
|Miami 2024
|Accident
|05-May-25
Who takes risks and who discards
Since then – fortunately – the Viking from Roskilde has calmed down. However, it will be enough another medium-serious infringement in the last 10 GPs to run into a disqualification that would be historic in its own way. It must be said, however, that in similar situations in the past, the commissioners have given the impression of preferring to turn a blind eye – when possible. The situation is still not calm Fernando Alonsowith eight penalty points and four points away from a possible one-game suspension.
The Asturian, just like Magnussen, has received all the sanctions of the last 12 months this season and therefore has no penalty points to discard. Different situations instead Sergio Perez and Logan Sargeantboth at eight points but with many penalty points to remove within a month: Checo will have five points ‘returned’ by the end of September and Sargeant four. Given the negative season that the two are experiencing on the track, this could be one of the few good news of their summer.
